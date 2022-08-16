ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

BET

R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality

Tevin Campbell is opening up about his sexuality and his life and career while being in the music industry. Widely known for his ‘90s hits “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready” the former child star signed to Warner Brothers Music and later released his debut album T.E.V.I.N. in 1991 and followed it up with I'm Ready in 1993.
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away

My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Talks to Teazha About Her Family After Fight Ends in Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Kiaya Elliott is checking in with girlfriend Teazha as she struggles with her own family trauma following the fight that ended in Kiaya's arrest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya and Teazha discuss her estranged family as Teazha admits she hasn't seen anyone in her family since they tried to come at Kiaya.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever. Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn. Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mother sparks debate after surprising family with secret baby

A mother has sparked a debate after revealing that she surprised her family with a secret baby and detailed how she kept her pregnancy a secret.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Victoria, @canadiangirl_2, could be seen walking up the porch of her family’s home, as the text reads: “When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby.”As she walked into the house, while holding her baby in a carrier, she said “surprise” to one of her family members. In response, the relative said: “You’re kidding?”Victoria proceeded to walk into the house and said “surprise”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Meet CrossFit trainer Will Powell, Jessica's dad on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Will Powell’s CrossFit training has become vastly popular since he appeared on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life. He works in the same industry as his daughter, Jessica, who has been personal training Whitney for years. Jessica‘s wedding is featured during season 10 of the show, which focuses...
WORKOUTS
The Boot

The Boot

