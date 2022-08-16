Read full article on original website
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
BET
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Sexuality
Tevin Campbell is opening up about his sexuality and his life and career while being in the music industry. Widely known for his ‘90s hits “Can We Talk” and “I’m Ready” the former child star signed to Warner Brothers Music and later released his debut album T.E.V.I.N. in 1991 and followed it up with I'm Ready in 1993.
realitytitbit.com
Coliesa from My 600-Lb Life update shows she sadly passed away
My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.
Couple in 'Complete Shock' Over Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'There's No Words' for the 'Sibling Love'
A Texas couple expecting to have their fourth — and final — child this summer instead welcomed four new babies into their family. Gaby Hagler, 39, told Good Morning America that she and her husband Patrick, 50, first found out they were expecting quadruplets when she went for a 12-week ultrasound.
Lauren Goodger says daughter 'is now at home' as she collects newborn's ashes
Trigger warning - this article discusses baby loss which some readers may find upsetting. Lauren Goodger has said her baby daughter is 'now at home with us' after she tragically passed away shortly after she was born last month. Lauren, 35, explained that she had picked up the ashes of...
Popculture
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Talks to Teazha About Her Family After Fight Ends in Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Kiaya Elliott is checking in with girlfriend Teazha as she struggles with her own family trauma following the fight that ended in Kiaya's arrest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya and Teazha discuss her estranged family as Teazha admits she hasn't seen anyone in her family since they tried to come at Kiaya.
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer and Boyfriend Jaylan Mobley Are Engaged After 1 Year of Dating
He put a ring on it! After one year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley are engaged. “Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 20, one day after Mobley, 26, proposed. Messer and...
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute
Watch: Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband. Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever. Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn. Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her...
Travis Denning’s Wedding Won’t Have Performances From His Country Singer Guests
Travis Denning is currently preparing for his wedding to fiancée Madison Montgomery, and in a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, he shared details about the upcoming nuptials. Denning shares that he and Madison will be married in May of 2023, and although his groom's party...
Only 1 Bates Family Member Appears to Be on Track to Have a Massive Family for Now
Gil and Kelly Jo Bates are grandparents many times over. Only one of their 19 children appears to be on track for a massive family, too. At least, as it stands.
Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s Sweetest Moments With Sons Jackson and Josiah and Daughter Lilah: Family Album
Fun family of five! Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have had a blast with their sons, Jackson and Josiah, and daughter, Lilah, since starting their family in 2017. The Little People, Big World stars tied the knot in July 2015 and announced the following year that they were pregnant with their first child. “We have some […]
Mother sparks debate after surprising family with secret baby
A mother has sparked a debate after revealing that she surprised her family with a secret baby and detailed how she kept her pregnancy a secret.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Victoria, @canadiangirl_2, could be seen walking up the porch of her family’s home, as the text reads: “When you keep your pregnancy a secret and show up with a baby.”As she walked into the house, while holding her baby in a carrier, she said “surprise” to one of her family members. In response, the relative said: “You’re kidding?”Victoria proceeded to walk into the house and said “surprise”...
Lady A’s Charles Kelley Has a Message for Supporters Amid Sobriety Journey: ‘I’m Grateful’
Charles Kelley is focusing on getting sober, and he wants fans to know that he appreciates their support. The country music star and one-third of the country group Lady A took to social media on Friday (Aug. 12) to share his gratitude to those encouraging him as he focuses on the recovery process.
realitytitbit.com
Meet CrossFit trainer Will Powell, Jessica's dad on My Big Fat Fabulous Life
Will Powell’s CrossFit training has become vastly popular since he appeared on TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life. He works in the same industry as his daughter, Jessica, who has been personal training Whitney for years. Jessica‘s wedding is featured during season 10 of the show, which focuses...
