Aaron Graves Keeping Freshman Season in Perspective
Highly-Regarded D-Lineman Joining Veteran Group Up Front
The Pessimist’s Guide to Iowa Hawkeye Football 2022
Folks...the resident pessimist of this here Iowa Hawkeyes blog is back. And I’m here to tell you, while it’s true we are a mere few weeks away from the return of tailgating on Melrose, AC/DC blaring over the speakers of Kinnick Stadium, and excitement is building toward the return of football, we’re long overdue for some pain on behalf of Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.
Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time
Ranking Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Avoid Redshirt in '22
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa
The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
2022 Big Ten Football Predictions
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Two weeks from now, we’ll be sitting just a few short days away from a...
Top Iowa boys cross country runners to watch
By Barry Poe With the high school cross country season coming up later this month, SBLive will be featuring some of the top boys cross country runners from across the state. There are hundreds of cross country runners in the state. This list is not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know of ...
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
Hawkeyes Fall, 1-0, at No. 13 UCLA
WESTWOOD, Calif. – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team fell, 1-0, on the road to No. 13 UCLA on Thursday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Iowa jumped out to a strong start, getting multiple looks in the first 20 minutes including the first shot of the season in the eighth minute from senior Hailey Rydberg, which rattled off the crossbar. The Hawkeyes earned an early advantage in corner kicks and finished with seven corners to UCLA’s one.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
‘Perfect’ Mid-Century Modern Home for Sale in Iowa
I'm not sure that this house is my cup of tea. It is a beautiful home but it's not my style of choice. It has been described as the 'perfect mid-century modern' home and it's for sale in Iowa City, Iowa, about 3.5 hours from Rochester, Minnesota. It's listed at...
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Larramendy Finishes 5th at U20 World Championships
SOFIA, Bulgaria – Incoming University of Iowa freshman Reese Larramendy finished fifth at 65 kg at the U20 World Championships. Larramendy defeated Zofia Polowczyk of Poland 12-2 before losing to Mahiro Yoshitake of Japan, 10-0. She defeated Enikoe Elekes of Hungary, 10-9, in repechage to earn a shot at the bronze medal.
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
Brian Ferentz asks judge to dismiss racism claims made against him in lawsuit
University of Iowa assistant football coach Brian Ferentz is asking a judge to essentially dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by former players, addressing specific accusations of racism and addressing concerns with each of the plaintiffs’ cases during a Thursday court appearance. Seven former Iowa Hawkeye football players are...
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
