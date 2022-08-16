Anne Heche 911 Call: Hear Neighbors' Desperate Pleas For Help As Several Attempt To Rescue Actress From Burning Car

Mega

Several neighbors attempted to rescue Anne Heche as the actress lay trapped in her burning car moments after plowing her vehicle into a home. Radar has listened to the terrifying 911 call, revealing the frantic scene as screaming onlookers rushed to help the star on August 5.

A resident in the Los Angeles Mar Vista area of Los Angeles' westside — where Heche crashed — called 911 and told the operator that someone drove their car at a high speed through their neighbor's home.

The person on the other end, who did not know it was Heche at the time, said the accident was so bad that the vehicle went through two of his neighbor's rooms.

"Someone smells smoke," he said while informing the dispatcher he was grabbing a hose in an attempt to help. The caller was confused at first and was unable to tell the operator if someone was in the car or if there was a fire.

That all changed about three minutes into the call when screams rang out and the good Samaritan confirmed someone was inside the vehicle and it was about to burst into flames.

"I don't think it'll reach!" the caller desperately shouted about the hose he brought over to help. "I can't get the driver out of the car," he stated, adding, "somebody is trapped in the car!"

He continued to survey the scene, telling the 911 dispatcher that the trunk was "smoking really bad."

Shrieks from other neighbors were heard in the background as they desperately plead for authorities' help. "Get everyone away!" the operator instructed, adding they needed to get to a safe place.

Sirens from fire and paramedics could be heard as they barreled down the street to the scene.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Heche had cocaine and possibly fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash. Someone was inside the home but managed to escape with their life.

Heche was taken off life support on Sunday after she fell into a coma following the accident.

This website can exclusively report that her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres will not be invited to her funeral .

“Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.

Heche was only 53 years old. She leaves behind two children — sons, Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13.