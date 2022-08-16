Read full article on original website
True Freshman Dasan McCullough Set to Contribute in Year One
Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Contributing as a freshman in the Big Ten is not an easy feat. Even players that come in as ballyhooed five-star prospects face a steep adjustment period. The physical tools of five-star prospects are rare though and those tools make that transition just a little bit easier. Dasan McCullough, a former five-star prospect that played at Bloomington South High School a season ago and stayed committed to IU even after his father’s (Deland McCullough) departure to Notre Dame, plans on doing more than just getting adjusted to college in 2022. He plans on being a part of a winning defense.
IU Punter James Evans Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore punter James Evans has been named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, honoring the nation’s top collegiate punter. A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Evans averaged 41.9 yards per punt during his freshman season in 12 starts at the position. He hit 12 punts of 50-plus yards and pinned 13 inside the 20-yard line – five landing inside the 10-yard line. His long boot of 62 yards came against No. 2 Ohio State.
