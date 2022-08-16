Written by: TJ Inman (@TJHoosierHuddle) Contributing as a freshman in the Big Ten is not an easy feat. Even players that come in as ballyhooed five-star prospects face a steep adjustment period. The physical tools of five-star prospects are rare though and those tools make that transition just a little bit easier. Dasan McCullough, a former five-star prospect that played at Bloomington South High School a season ago and stayed committed to IU even after his father’s (Deland McCullough) departure to Notre Dame, plans on doing more than just getting adjusted to college in 2022. He plans on being a part of a winning defense.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO