ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids motorcycle ride focuses on suicide prevention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Byron Cooper knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to suicide. Eight years ago, his fifteen-year-old son Kyle committed suicide. “He was just a typical, great, happy 15-year-old. Loved skateboarding, playing video games,” said Cooper. He added there were “no signs” before his son committed suicide, “and that’s one of those things that makes it tough.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Creative Adventure Labs opens second location in Monticello

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque based non-profit Creative Adventure Lab held the grand opening of its second location on 1st street in Monticello. Orlando Morales and his family of 7 live in Monticello have spent years visiting the Creative Adventure Lab in Dubuque. This lab provides a space...
MONTICELLO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marion, IA
Marion, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KCRG.com

Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Showery Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday will be a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. Any overnight clearing could lead to some patchy morning fog on Sunday. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great day and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Donald Trump
KCRG.com

8th annual World War II Remembered event held at Seminole Valley Farm Museum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An event in Cedar Rapids is giving people a special look into the history of World War Two. The Seminole Valley Farm Museum is hosting the 8th annual World World Two Remembered event this weekend. Historians gathered to display weapons and vehicles from the war. People could see reenactments, or participate in a scavenger hunt. Nations represented included the United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union, Germany, and Czech & Slovak partisans. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Organizers say this is a chance to keep history alive. Event Coordinator Dave Pasbrig said ”It gives them an education it gets them involved asking questions and that’s what’s really key is to let them understand what their grand parents went through.” The event continues on August 21st from 9am to 3pm. It’s free to get in, but any donations will go towards the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight and repairs to the farm from damage from the derecho and flood.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Trial set for Palo couple charged with murder

The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Allamakee County man accused...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer

State regulators ordered a northeast Iowa grain dealer to stop buying large amounts of grain after it failed to pay for an unspecified amount of grain, among other violations of its licenses. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Friday it suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses of B&B Farm Store in […] The post State suspends licenses of financially troubled Jesup grain dealer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
JESUP, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetscape Project#Hy Vee Dietitian Nicole
KCRG.com

Our Town: Peosta is building to prevent bursting at the seams

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to Peosta, Iowa. If you’re new, you’re not alone. “It’s been listed as a bedroom community but I believe that transition is happening right now,” said Peosta’s new mayor, Russ Pfab. It’s a 20-minute drive to Dubuque, even less depending...
PEOSTA, IA
KCRG.com

Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
WEST BRANCH, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Rain Chances Into The Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As a cold front moves into the region showers and storms develop. Some of the storms could be strong with large hail and damaging wind the primary threat. Saturday looks like a cooler day with more scattered shower-type activity. As the low pulls out of the area on Sunday the rainfall comes to an end and sunshine builds. The weather looks great for the start of school early next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy