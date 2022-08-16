Bobby Harrison

Bobby "Kilroy" Autry Harrison, 84, of Wake Forest passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by some of those he loved most.

Bobby was born in Pitt County and was the son of the late Minna Tapper Harrison and Grover Thomas Harrison.

Following high school, Bobby served as a military police officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1960. After returning home to North Carolina, he quickly discovered his love for trucking. Bobby discovered his passion for truck driving and established his Kilroy legacy on the road for approximately 60 years. Kilroy's legacy included his work ethic, his commitment to helping fellow truckers, and his fun loving, joke telling personality. From his pressed slacks to the bright lights on his award winning trucks, Kilroy made an impact on all those he met from East to West Coast. On the road, Kilroy is remembered as a southern gentleman, class act, and admired by many.

As much as Kilroy loved truck driving, he loved his family even more. Bobby, also known as Papa, loved summers by the pool with his entire family and quality time together each Christmas. Bobby's wife of over 49 years, Mae, proved to be a steady support and loving partner through all life had to offer.

Survivors include his wife, Mae Pearce Harrison; his children, JB Harrison (Lisa), Charlie Richardson, Rhonda Williams (Robert), and Michele Goss (Tracy); grandchildren, Dannielle (Dustin), Brittany (Hank), Justin (Kimberly), Allie (Lucas), Harrison, Hunter, and Savannah; great grandchildren, Issabella, Vianna, Amellia, Tes, Dak, Ruby, Josslyn, and Jace; brother William Harrison; nieces, nephews, and other extended family; and his faithful companion "Roo-dee".

Bright Funeral Home is caring for this family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Bright Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J. Marshall Neathery officiating. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Bobby's honor to the Miracle League of the Triangle, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or Duke Children's Hospital.

