Lubbock, TX

11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock

Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall

Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock

I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway

Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year

In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus

The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)

Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Lubbock Christian University Freshman Move-In Day Is a Success

For any parent moving their child into college dorms, freshman year can be tiresome, but also fun...sometimes. Students get to meet their roommates in person and decide the décor of the room, along with which side of the room they prefer to stay on, and just bond with each other while their moms hang their clothes in their closets. Well, at Lubbock Christian University, freshman move-in day is just a bit different.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

