Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
Sugaring Hair Removal Place Now Open in Lubbock
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Part of My Childhood Died When The Disney Store Closed in Lubbock’s South Plains Mall
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
Tipsy’s Sets Opening for Lubbock, Offering Kids Eat Free
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Contemporary Meets Retro: Take a Look Inside This Unique Lubbock Home
The Lubbock Parade of Homes officially ended this past weekend, and there were so many stunning homes being showcased. One of those homes includes this north Lubbock house that’s somehow modern and retro at the same time. Maybe it’s the bright orange vintage-inspired fridge or the light wood finishes,...
Lubbock Author Creates Children’s Book Series Your Kids Will Love
Something you experience as a kid that will stick with you for the rest of your life is having your parents read your favorite stories to you. You will forever remember that tale and hold it close to your heart, eventually reading the same story to your kids one day.
Texas Tech Kappa Delta Dance Video Is The Cringiest Thing On The Internet Right Now
We just came across the epitome of cringey sorority girl TikTok videos and it just happens to come from Texas Tech. The video has since been deleted from the sorority's TikTok page @texastechkappadelta, but that didn't stop it from making its way across Facebook beforehand. Get your trashcans ready. This...
This Might Be the Best McDonald’s in Lubbock
I noticed a Facebook post yesterday that praised a particular McDonald's franchise in Lubbock above all others. It just happens to be the location that I frequent the most often, and I've got to say the team at 50th and Milwaukee does an absolutely stellar job. Dozens of people commented...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock’s Something Different Grill Officially Opens Second Location
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
A Small Tribute to Beloved Lubbock Actor and Director Pat Price
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Gets the Ultimate West Texas Welcome
The Big 12 was in flux for most of the spring after a bit of a bombshell was dropped that long-time commissioner and corporate stooge Bob Bowlsby was stepping down from his seat. After that news, Texas Tech President and Big 12 Chair Dr. Lawrence Schovanec went to work with fellow Big 12 leaders to find a new commissioner.
This New Lubbock Airbnb is Perfect for a Gameday Getaway
Football season is just around the corner, and many Texas Tech fans will be making their way into Lubbock to catch the home games in person. Because of this, all of the hotels in Lubbock, especially the ones near campus are not only fully booked, but overpriced on home game weekends. So, why not book an Airbnb near Texas Tech instead?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At’l Do Farms Biggest Attractions Will Be Different This Year
In Lubbock, one thing we all look forward to when it starts getting colder is going to At'l Do Farms Corn Maize but this year it may look different. Last year the farm celebrated 20 years of being open. They have so much fun to do with the whole family. Things like corn maze, pumpkin rides and picking out pumpkins, shooting the corn canyon and so much more.
Check Out Lubbock’s Amazing Food Trucks All In One Location Every Month
Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s Arson Suspect Arrested in Roswell, New Mexico
The man believed to be responsible for setting fire to a Schlotzsky's in Lubbock has been arrested in Roswell, New Mexico. 19-year-old Blair Warner was actually first arrested back on July 6th after Lubbock Police responded to an alarm being tripped at a restaurant in the 5700 block of 19th Street. This was at around 4:46 a.m.
Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus
The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
The Lubbock Weekend Line-Up (08/13-08/14)
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
Who Is The Superstar Celebrity On The Lubbock Reliant Energy Commercial?
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
Lubbock Christian University Freshman Move-In Day Is a Success
For any parent moving their child into college dorms, freshman year can be tiresome, but also fun...sometimes. Students get to meet their roommates in person and decide the décor of the room, along with which side of the room they prefer to stay on, and just bond with each other while their moms hang their clothes in their closets. Well, at Lubbock Christian University, freshman move-in day is just a bit different.
Bookworms of All Ages Don’t Want to Miss the Lubbock Book Festival This Fall
The Lubbock Public Library is hosting their annual Book Festival this fall and you don’t want to miss it. This is a free event geared towards readers of all ages to connect with authors and celebrate stories, literacy, and creativity. Over 60 authors attended last year’s festival, and they are aiming to have even more there this year.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0