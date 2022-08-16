ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bitcoin Is Digital Real Estate

The properties of bitcoin reflect many of real estate's value offers on top of fundamentally more secure custody.
REAL ESTATE
Dogecoin Gets Hit Hardest Among Top 10 Coins in Market Sell Off

The meme coin and tenth biggest digital asset by market cap is down 14.6% in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
Two Of Ukraine’s Largest Tech Retailers Now Accept Bitcoin

Ukrainian tech retailers Techno Їzhak and Stylus now accept bitcoin online and in-store as demand for bitcoin as a daily currency grows amid war efforts.
RETAIL
How A Third-Party SMS Service Was Used to Take Over Signal Accounts

Unknown attackers targeted Signal users after they broke into the systems of communications services company Twilio.
TECHNOLOGY
Bitcoin Is ESG, ESG Is Not

Bitcoin is capable of reducing energy costs for consumers as opposed to the opposite-of-intended effects that renewables have.
MARKETS
Over $540M Liquidated as Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both dropped roughly 7% in the past 24 hours amid calls for further rate hikes in September.
MARKETS
Why Bitcoin Could Never Have Been Invented In a University

An invention like Bitcoin couldn't be created in universities, but a shift toward interdisciplinary study can make further breakthroughs possible.
BITCOIN
Bitcoin’s Quiet Revolution: The New Renaissance

Bitcoin offers the opportunity to present a new version of reality inextricably tied to a new way of determining value, especially for artists.
MARKETS
How To Make An Air Vortex Cannon

Here's how you can literally shoot rings of air.
How To Kill A Newspaper

How a Soviet-born developer and a West Virginia billionaire destroyed a 141-year-old Colorado newspaper.
COLORADO STATE

