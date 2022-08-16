ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Could Save ‘The Flash’ After Ezra Miller Apology

By Ross Tanenbaum
 4 days ago

Warner Bros. is having a tough time trying to figure out what to do with The Flash . The Flash star Ezra Miller has had a series of legal troubles involving his recent behavior that has made many wonder how he could continue to be the face of this upcoming film. Now, Miller has issued an apology, which could be the first step to saving The Flash for Warner Bros.

Ezra Miller issued an apology after his recent behavior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaL9i_0hJL8BTc00
Ezra Miller | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Miller’s recent behavioral problems began in March 2022 when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a karaoke bar in Hawaii. Less than a month later, Miller was accused of assault after throwing a chair at a woman at a party, also in Hawaii. Later, the actor was accused of grooming an 18-year-old by the girl’s parents and wasn’t able to be located as the parents tried to issue a protective order against him.

The latest endeavor in the Miller saga saw him getting arrested for felony burglary in Vermont. After this latest incident, Miller issued a statement to Variety , saying he is now undergoing “treatment” for “complex mental health issues.” He also apologized to anyone he has “alarmed” with his recent behavior.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Warner Bros. could save ‘The Flash’ following apology from Ezra Miller

After the recent Batgirl cancellation , many were wondering if The Flash would receive the same fate due to the Ezra Miller controversy. However, Warner Bros. recently said the movie is safe as they have faith in it. Plus, The Flash has a reported budget of $200 million, meaning the studio would take a massive loss if they scrapped it.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. was considering three options. The first option would be having Miller seek “professional help.” After that, he could give an interview explaining and apologizing for his behavior. He would do limited press for The Flash and the movie would still be released on time.

The second option would still have The Flash be released but would avoid having Ezra Miller involved in any press or marketing. He also would not play the role moving forward. The third option would be Warner Bros. scrapping the movie entirely as it can’t be reshot due to the budget and Miller’s screentime. The third option would be a worst-case scenario, in case the actor’s behavior deteriorated even further.

After Miller’s apology, it appears that the studio is moving forward with option one. Since he is now seeking treatment for his behavior, it is possible that Warner Bros. will have him do a few interviews where he can try to win back some public support before The Flash comes out. He will most likely not play The Flash after this movie comes out, but he could save face slightly moving forward.

Are they still going to release ‘The Flash’ movie?

At the moment, nothing has changed regarding the release date for The Flash . Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will follow the Flashpoint comics storyline where Barry Allen creates an alternate timeline after changing the past. While Miller has diminished the excitement for this movie for some fans, many are looking forward to seeing Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as their versions of Batman .

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

RELATED: Is the Ezra Miller ‘The Flash’ Movie Part of the Synderverse?

