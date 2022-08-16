ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

BoxingNews24.com

Joshua vs. Usyk live results from Jeddah

The scores were 115-113, 116-112 for Usyk, and 115-113 for Joshua. Boxing News 24 scored it for Usyk 9-3. Joshua looked strong in rounds eight and nine, landing hard shots to the body and head. However, Usyk came back strong in the tenth to outwork Joshua by a wide margin.
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Taylor vacates his IBF 140-lb title

By Sean Jones: Former undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor has reportedly vacated his IBF title, which leaves him only the WBO belt. Taylor (19-0, 13 KOs) already vacated his WBA & WBC belts to swerve time-consuming fights against tough foes. Taylor will now face former WBO mandatory Jack Catterall...
BoxingNews24.com

Malik Scott picks Usyk by knock out of Joshua between 9 & 11

By Craig Daly: Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott is picking Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Anthony Joshua tonight by a knockout between rounds nine and eleven in their rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Malik believes that the aggressive style that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) has been taught by his new...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua cries at the post-fight press conference

By Adam Baskin: In a touching moment on Saturday night, Anthony Joshua silently cried during the post-fight press conference after losing to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) let the media know how badly he had wanted to win the...
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua can’t beat Oleksandr Usyk with aggression

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua may be barking up the wrong tree with his plans on using aggression to defeat Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. 6’9″ Raphael Akpejiori, who Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) used as one of his sparring partners during training camp, says aggression doesn’t work on the unified heavyweight champion. Indeed, the more aggressive you are, the worse it is for you when attacking Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk v Joshua: Usyk looks “laser-focused” for AJ says David Diamante

By Craig Daly: Ring announcer David Diamante says he feels that unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk looks dialed in and laser-focused for his rematch with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night. Diamante states that Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) isn’t just fighting for himself. He’s fighting for his country in Ukraine, and...
BoxingNews24.com

Who Has Been the Most Active Champion in 2022?

By Ken Hissner: The Pandemic has postponed a lot of world title matches, but who has risen above that and been the most active of all the world champions?. Among the heavyweight champions, Tyson “The Gypsy King” has one match, while Oleksandr Usyk is having his first this weekend in the Anthony “AJ” Joshua rematch.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua must back Oleksandr Usyk up to win

By Jim Calfa: Anthony Joshua must figure out a way to back Oleksandr Usyk up tonight throughout their fight for him to have a chance of winning. As we saw in the first fight last September, Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can’t afford to stand off because he’ll get picked apart by Usyk with his accurate punches.
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua can knockout Usyk “100%” says Robert Garcia

By Adam Baskin: Trainer Robert Garcia has no doubts in his mind that Anthony Joshua can knock out IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on Saturday night at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. From what Garcia has seen of Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in training camp and...
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua: “face-offs don’t mean nothing,” ready for Usyk

By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua says his long face-off with Oleksandr Usyk today at the weigh-in “means nothing” because face-offs don’t win fights. Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs), who came in at a lean looking 244.5 lbs at today’s weigh-in, says face-offs and weight means nothing. The...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua Cuts Wrestling Promo After Loss To Oleksandr Usyk

By Vince Dwriter: Eleven months after losing the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles, Anthony Joshua finally received his opportunity to avenge his loss to the current champion Oleksandr Usyk in the “Rage on the Red Sea” at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Joshua fought a better fight, but unfortunately for him, it wasn’t enough as he lost the rematch by way of a split decision.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua “will be back”, fires back at Fury

By Sam Volz: Promoter Eddie Hearn is vowing that Anthony Joshua “will be back” after losing a narrow 12-round split decision against pound-for-pound #1 fighter in the sport, Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. Hearn admitted that Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) hadn’t done enough to earn the win by...
BoxingNews24.com

Ramla Ali Embraces Opportunity To Make History in Saudi Arabia

By Vince Dwriter: The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch billed as “The Rage on the Red Sea,” will include a bout on the undercard that is considered a groundbreaking occurrence because of the participants and the location of the event. For the first time in history, two...
BoxingNews24.com

Ortiz vs Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Las Vegas Media Workout Quotes

Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz held a media workout in Las Vegas on Thursday as he nears his WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator against former unified champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. taking place September 4 in Labor Day Weekend action headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
