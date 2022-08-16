Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commander's offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO