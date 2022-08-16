Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
A fantasy football sleeper can cover many players, from completely off-the-grid guys going overly late in drafts to players with significant upside flying under the radar. “Deep sleepers” are always fun to seek out, but often they’re such long shots that we can’t rely on too many of them. Therefore it is good to provide a broad spectrum when discussing sleeper targets.
Kenny Pickett making Pittsburgh Steelers QB decision difficult
When NFL free agency opened up this past offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers quickly struck a deal with former Chicago Bears
fantasypros.com
Matt Corral diagnosed with Lisfranc injury, likely out for season
Matt Corral suffered a Lisfranc injury after being stepped on in Friday's preseason game, which will likely keep him out for the entirety of the season. (Joe Person on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. After X-rays did not give back great results on Friday, Corral went in for an MRI on Saturday...
fantasypros.com
Jaylen Waddle sits out preseason game versus Raiders Saturday
Waddle was one of 12 inactive Dolphins in Saturday's preseason game. The Alabama product is looking to improve on his WR16 finish in 2021 where he recorded 104 receptions. With Tyreek Hill in town, Waddle's targets will more than likely decrease. However, the improved offensive line and the arrival of offensive genius Mike McDaniel gives hope for more scoring opportunities for the entire offense. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, Waddle is being drafted as the WR14.
fantasypros.com
Christopher Hinton waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived DL Christopher Hinton. (New York Giants) Hinton joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie back in May and will now be in search of a new home. The former Michigan Wolverine played 32% of the Giants' defensive snaps in their preseason opener and recorded one tackle. Hinton could be a practice squad candidate for New York if he doesn't sign with another team before the start of the 2022 season.
fantasypros.com
Romeo Doubs scores in Friday's preseason win
Romeo Doubs was targeted five times on Friday against the Saints finishing with three catches for 24 yards in the 20-10 win. He rose up to snatch a 4-yard touchdown catch from Love in the second quarter. Fantasy Impact:. The Doubs "hype train" is rolling down the tracks with another...
fantasypros.com
Baker Mayfield does not play in second preseason game Friday
After playing in one drive of the team's first preseason game, Mayfield sat out the second as the Panthers opted to play all backups on the offensive side. Reports were made earlier this week that the team was going to name Mayfield the Week 1 starter, but that has yet to happen. Although the former Oklahoma Sooner is in line for the starting job, he likely still has to secure it in the coming weeks in training camp and in the final weeks of the preseason. Expect the 27-year-old to see more than one drive in at least one of the Panthers' last preseason matchups.
fantasypros.com
Russell Gage (leg) without definite timetable for return
Buccaneers WR Russell Gage (leg) is still without a definite timetable for his return and will continue to be sidelined for the time being. Gage has been dealing with a leg injury that he sustained over a week ago in practice, and there still hasn't been much clarity on just how serious it is. It's possible that it's a minor injury that he will recover from soon, but it seems like the timeline might extend another few weeks at least. Depending on how soon he can return to the field, Gage could be a decent sleeper pick in the late rounds of fantasy drafts for the 2022 season.
fantasypros.com
Velus Jones Jr. expected to make debut Thursday
Bears rookie WR Velus Jones is expected to make his NFL debut during Thursday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. (Alyssa Barbieri) Jones, a third-round selection in the 2022 draft, has garnered some hype since being drafted. He will likely make his debut on Thursday, and we will get to actually see how good he could be. He doesn't seem to have much fantasy value, but he could realistically be the number two pass catcher in Chicago if he has an impressive preseason.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa starts in first preseason action Saturday
Tagovailoa tossed a couple pretty completions as he prepares for a potential breakout campaign in 2022. The Alabama product has two elite wide receivers, an improved offensive line, an upgraded running back room, and a new head coach in Mike McDaniel heading into the season. The time is now for Tagovailoa to breakout and you can draft him at a major discount. According to FantasyPros consensus ADP, the 24-year-old is being drafted as the QB16.
fantasypros.com
Tyquan Thornton named the biggest surprise of camp
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports named wide receiver Tyquan Thornton the biggest surprise of Patriots training camp because he did not expect the rookie to get involved and thrive as quickly as he did. "Not just a straight-line blur, he’s outstanding at changing speeds and setting up sudden breaks," wrote Curran. "He’s shown physicality and toughness despite being shaped like a Q-tip. He’s got excellent body control. He’s mature. I’m excited to watch him." (NBC Sports)
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson receives backup treatment in preseason loss
Gibson's stock has fallen all offseason and today confirmed what any fantasy managers who own stock in Gibson already had feared. Gibson, who had never played a special teams snap in his career, received the opening kickoff and then ceded the opening handoffs to Brian Robinson Jr. He finished with only two carries, and perhaps the only redeeming factor of his performance was the usage he received as a pass-catcher. He caught three passes and took snaps lined up at receiver as well. Even if he does lose the starting RB job to Robinson, he still has a good chance to be an impactful part of the Commander's offense. Be wary of drafting Gibson early in drafts, but if he falls down the board enough he could be worth a selection knowing there is PPR upside.
fantasypros.com
Jelani Woods stands out with increased opportunities Thursday
Colts tight end Jelani Woods showcased his impressive size and speed while catching three passes during 11-on-11 drills on Thursday, according to Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. Woods is poised for increased opportunities after up-and-coming rookie Drew Ogletree tore his ACL. (IndyStar) Fantasy Impact:. Woods is a physical, athletic...
fantasypros.com
Kadarius Toney (leg) participates in individual drills Thursday
Tom Rock of Newsday reports that Giants second-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney participated in individual drills without pads on Thursday and looked "pretty spry." (Tom Rock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Giants are being cautious with Toney and don't expect him to practice in full this week. He totaled 420...
fantasypros.com
Joe Flacco ‘on fire’ in practice while filling in for Wilson
Wilson went down with a knee during the team's first preseason game, and while it's not considered serious, he is still expected to miss most of, if not all of the preseason. Flacco has been taking his place at practice, and has reportedly been doing very well and impressing the coaching staff. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Wilson's injury status to see who will be starting Week 1.
fantasypros.com
Top 10 Breakout Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Each season, new players become household names with their play on the gridiron. And with that, they become household names within the fantasy football community as well. Identifying potential diamonds in the rough, and ultimately hitting on those longshot picks, is one of the best feelings a fantasy manager can experience. Here are the top breakout candidates of 2022.
fantasypros.com
Joe Burrow returns to team drills Thursday
Quarterback Joe Burrow returned to team drills on Thursday as he ramps up his activities after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in July according to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson. (Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com) Fantasy Impact:. Burrow participated in 11-on-11 teams drills for the first time since the Bengals' Super Bowl loss in...
fantasypros.com
Daniel Jones underwent 'non-football' neck procedure during offseason
After reporters noticed a scar on Daniel Jones' neck, Jones revealed that he underwent a non-football procedure during the offseason, but it was not related to the neck injury that caused him to miss time last season. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jones said that the surgery was 'absolutely...
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith struggles in Week 2 of preseason Thursday
With Drew Lock (COVID-19) sidelined, Smith once again played the entire first half for Seattle. After struggling last week but at least leading a touchdown drive in his final possession, Smith struggled even more at home on Thursday. He had a couple of big game completions, but overall struggled to move the ball consistently. We will see if Lock is able to play next week but despite not playing, he might have taken a step forward in the Seahawks QB battle given how much Smith struggled.
fantasypros.com
Nsimba Webster leads Bears in targets on Thursday
Webster has spent three seasons in the NFL with the Rams and Bears. He has never been targeted in the passing game, but he does have 18 kick returns and 36 punt returns. The 26-year-old also has five fumbles in his career, but only one was scooped up by the opposing team. He will continue to compete for a roster spot as the preseason progresses.
