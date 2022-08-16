Read full article on original website
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin’ & Corn!
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Say What? See if You’re Pronouncing These Texas Names Correctly
Even if you were born and raised in Texas, you can still make a mistake when saying the names of places throughout the state. However, there are some places that get mispronounced more than others. According to KXAN, here are a few of the areas in the Lone Star State that people have the biggest problems saying correctly.
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
The Devils River In TX Is Another Perfect Getaway for a Splash
If you're Texan then you should know all that Texas has to offer you. There are all kinds of spots in Texas I have mentioned to you that should be on your list of places to visit. After all, Texas is a huge state and has tons of places you...
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
See the Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Let’s Celebrate, Whataburger Opened on This Day 72 Years Ago
Every state in the country has something that identifies it. That one unique thing you can say or do or show someone from anywhere else in the country and they'll instantly know where you're from. Here in Texas, we have several. Yes, Texas is unique. There are several things you...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Another Texas Ice Cream Recall
We all remember the lysteria outbreak a few years ago with a popular ice cream brand... I'm very happy to say it isn't that famous brand this time. H-E-B has announced a voluntarily all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. Now this might be a little confusing, but the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. But why that is a really big deal is that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient. And wheat, a known allergen, is not declared on the product label. So people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The Reasons the Majority of Texas Teachers Consider Quitting
As a general rule, most of us never call our safety into question while we are on the job. There are exceptions for those brave men and women in the military, police, fire, medical staff at mental institutions and those working at convenience stores and anyone who works in shady areas of their town.
Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?
There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas
I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
The Most Haunted Cemetery In Texas Is Also the Most Beautiful
Everyone loves visiting spooky places near and far just for the thrills. Usually, most of us expect the most haunted places to look creepy on the outside, as well as on the inside. Now when some people think haunted, some picture a creepy abandoned building or just an eerily atmosphere....
It May Be Hot In East Texas Right Now, A Chilly Winter Is Expected
East Texas has endured some extreme heat this summer thanks to the seemingly ever-present 'heat dome'. The high-pressure system that has basically sat, and continues to sit, over East, Northeast, and Central Texas all summer long has produced several stretches of 100-degree plus days. In addition to many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings thanks to the humidity. The heat and humidity are nearly unbearable for many but come late December, January, and the first part of February, those that don't like the heat may want the 'heat dome' to return.
Crews to Recover Crashed Airplane from Lake Livingston Tonight
On Tuesday, August 9, an airplane that was assisting in extinguishing an area wildfire crashed into Lake Livingston. Thankfully, the pilot survived the crash and first aid was rendered on the shore of the lake. As with any accident involving an aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation...
Survey Reveals the Vast Majority of Texas Teachers are Considering Quitting
An alarming number of Texas educators are considering quitting their job. KSAT is reporting that a survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) found that 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were seriously considering moving on from the profession. In comparison, the survey found that 53% of teachers were considering quitting their job in 2018, the last time the survey was conducted.
