Texas State

News Talk 860 KSFA

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin' & Corn!

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised

Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Another Texas Ice Cream Recall

We all remember the lysteria outbreak a few years ago with a popular ice cream brand... I'm very happy to say it isn't that famous brand this time. H-E-B has announced a voluntarily all-store recall for half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen. Now this might be a little confusing, but the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. But why that is a really big deal is that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies & Cream Ice Cream contains wheat as an ingredient. And wheat, a known allergen, is not declared on the product label. So people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
News Talk 860 KSFA

The Reasons the Majority of Texas Teachers Consider Quitting

As a general rule, most of us never call our safety into question while we are on the job. There are exceptions for those brave men and women in the military, police, fire, medical staff at mental institutions and those working at convenience stores and anyone who works in shady areas of their town.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who's Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas

I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
News Talk 860 KSFA

It May Be Hot In East Texas Right Now, A Chilly Winter Is Expected

East Texas has endured some extreme heat this summer thanks to the seemingly ever-present 'heat dome'. The high-pressure system that has basically sat, and continues to sit, over East, Northeast, and Central Texas all summer long has produced several stretches of 100-degree plus days. In addition to many heat advisories and excessive heat warnings thanks to the humidity. The heat and humidity are nearly unbearable for many but come late December, January, and the first part of February, those that don't like the heat may want the 'heat dome' to return.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Survey Reveals the Vast Majority of Texas Teachers are Considering Quitting

An alarming number of Texas educators are considering quitting their job. KSAT is reporting that a survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) found that 70% of the teachers surveyed said they were seriously considering moving on from the profession. In comparison, the survey found that 53% of teachers were considering quitting their job in 2018, the last time the survey was conducted.
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
