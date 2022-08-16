Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
8 Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Joe Flacco ‘all but assured’ to be Week 1 starter vs Ravens
According to Jets team source, Joe Flacco is “all but assured to be the Week 1 starter” against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. (Jordan Schultz on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This expected news is now more official with Zach Wilson’s successful...
ESPN
The All-2025 fantasy football team: Josh Allen, Kyle Pitts and more
Time to dust off our crystal ball. Fantasy football is about projecting today's, tomorrow's and perhaps the upcoming couple of months' worth of NFL action. In essence, this game is all about predicting the future, something keeper and dynasty league managers know best. This group is constantly thinking beyond just the current season in question, a practice that ultimately heightens our scouting chops.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s Wide Receivers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady: No firm date on return to team
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that he does not have a firm date when Tom Brady will return to the team but that the team and Brady will revisit it after the Tennessee game according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman. (Greg Auman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Brady...
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)
With one week of NFL preseason action in the bag, it’s time to toss cold water or fuel on the preseason hype flames. Our fantasy analysts went through all 32 NFL teams combing through snap counts and production to share usage nuggets that should influence (at least slightly) how we view various situations in fantasy football.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Freedman’s High-Risk WRs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
Every year, wide receivers break out and lead fantasy managers to championships. See: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson. Especially in PPR and Half-PPR formats, being right about some high-performing wide receivers in the early and middle rounds can carry your fantasy squads even if you miss on some other picks in your draft.
fantasypros.com
Mecole Hardman carted off after injuring leg in practice Wednesday
Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was carted off at practice Wednesday after limping off the field with a left leg injury as reported by ProFootballFocus.com’s Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hardman limped off after a rep in 11-on-11 drills and was looked at by trainers in...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa is a good late-round QB pick
Ranked as the #16 QB, Tua Tagovailoa is a reasonable choice for a late-round quarterback strategy. Tagovailoa is expected to earn 13% of his projected 281 fantasy points by rushing. While not insignificant, it isn't a major focus of his gameplan. Projected for 13.2 interceptions compared to 25.5 passing TDs, he isn't not likely to melt down often.
fantasypros.com
Anthony Miller (shoulder) placed on season-ending IR
Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller has been placed on the season-ending injured reserve with a lingering shoulder injury according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Miller missed Pittsburgh's preseason game against Seattle due to the shoulder issue but it remains unclear when he suffered the injury....
fantasypros.com
Jeremiah Hall waived by Giants
The Giants announced that they have waived FB/TE Jeremiah Hall ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline. (New York Giants) All 32 NFL teams are required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players Tuesday, and Hall along with two other Giants have fallen victim. Hall being waived comes as a surprise as he was the team's only fullback and had been getting plenty of first-team reps throughout training camp. The undrafted rookie could likely wind up on the Giants' practice squad if he isn't signed by another franchise before the regular season kicks off.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: The 2022 All-Sleeper Team: 16 Underrated Players You Need to Draft w/ Ian Hartitz
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Ryan, DBro,...
fantasypros.com
Top 12 Quarterback Draft Rankings, Tiers, & Player Notes (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top 12 quarterback rankings along with player notes as you prepare for...
fantasypros.com
Rhamondre Stevenson 'improving his pass-game skills,' per head coach
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick emphasized that second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson has taken massive strides as a weapon in the passing game following his rookie season, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "Rhamondre has done a real good job improving his pass-game skills," explained the veteran coach. (Phil Perry on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
Danny Gray (hip, back) returns for successful practice Wednesday
49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (hip, back) returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Gray had been sidelined since getting banged up during San Francisco's preseason opener against Green Bay. (The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Gray looked great in practice, making big plays. His best rep...
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Do Not Draft These 16 Overrated RBs & WRs + Deshaun Watson Suspension Impact w/ Jake Ciely
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
16 Breakout Wide Receiver Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)
Each season, new players become household names with their play on the gridiron. And with that, they become household names within the fantasy football community as well. Identifying potential diamonds in the rough, and ultimately hitting on those longshot picks, is one of the best feelings a fantasy manager can experience. Here are 19 wide receivers our experts believe could elevate their game in 2022 and become forces to be reckoned with in fantasy:
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 2 DFS Lineup Advice: Thursday (8/18)
With week one completed, we turn our eyes to week two of the NFL preseason and start our journey with a single-game slate for DFS. This football battle is between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks. This game provides a ton of storylines, as well as some exciting plays to put in our lineups. Let’s remember that Week two is when we explore the starters more in-depth than in other preseason games. That said, you should see a few more names you recognize on the field this week. Let’s break down the best plays between these two teams for your DFS single-game showdown slate.
fantasypros.com
Damien Williams Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)
Damien Williams is a name to keep tabs on simply because of the coaching connection with the new Falcons' RBs coach, Michael Pitre. Both spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. In his two games with a lead role last season, Williams averaged 14.5 fantasy points per game. And per the Falcons official depth chart - it is depth chart szn - he is listed as the RB2, behind Patterson.
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson negotiating settlement with NFL
The NFL and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson are "actively negotiating a settlement on his discipline" and could reach an agreement soon, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. (Cleveland.com) Fantasy Impact:. Although negotiations are gaining steam between the two parties, Cabot notes that the NFL has not reached out to...
