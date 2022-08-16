Read full article on original website
Related
A 23-year-old man died after being left unattended for 7 hours in hospital, his mom claims in a lawsuit
William Miller was hospitalized in Connecticut after ingesting fentanyl. His mom, suing the hospital, claims in a lawsuit he was left unattended.
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
Brothers who jumped off Martha's Vineyard Jaws bridge identified
EDGARTOWN - Search teams returned to the water Tuesday around the Jaws bridge on Martha's Vineyard, where 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin is still missing after jumping off the bridge.Four people jumped off the bridge Sunday night. The man's 26-year-old brother, Tavaris Bulgin, was found dead Monday morning; two others were unhurt. The search was suspended before 3 p.m. Tuesday due to "poor weather that caused dangerous conditions." Authorities say they have cleared the inlet/pond side of the bridge without finding anything, but the weather prevented them from continuing to search the ocean side. Weather conditions will determine when the search can resume -...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family mourns 18-year-old killed by alleged hit-and-run drunk driver
BARNSTABLE - "Look what you've done. Look what happens. It's what nightmares are made out of; it really is."Jen Hinckley-Needham described the nightmare of a world without her Sam. The 18-year-old, who'd just graduated Barnstable High School, was killed riding his motorcycle Tuesday, hit by an alleged drunk driver who police say left the scene.Those who were lucky enough to know Sam found comfort in company Thursday. Hugging each other and holding onto memories. "He was a man of all talents. Good at everything he did. So many people loved him, and he will continue to be loved," said brother Jack...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment.
Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found
EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.
AOL Corp
1 swimmer is dead and another is missing after jumping off 'Jaws Bridge' in Massachusetts
One swimmer died and another is still missing after they jumped off a Massachusetts bridge made famous by the 1975 blockbuster "Jaws," officials said Monday. Rescuers have been scouring waters off the American Legion Memorial Bridge, better known as the "Jaws Bridge," near the Martha's Vineyard community of Edgartown since Sunday night, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza
Police said the woman was elderly and that they've asked the RMV to suspend her driver's license. In a rather bizarre incident Thursday, an elderly woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree, passing by a few stores filled with confused customers and staff before stopping.
Revere boy hit by car while riding bicycle
REVERE - A Revere boy was hit by a car while riding his bike on Mahoney Circle on Friday afternoon.The 12-year-old boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.The accident is under investigation and Revere police said the driver is cooperating.
Second body found after brothers make fatal jump from 'Jaws Bridge' in Martha's Vineyard, police say
Massachusetts State Police told USA TODAY the brothers were from Jamaica and worked as seasonal restaurant workers in Martha's Vineyard.
Comments / 0