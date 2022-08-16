Read full article on original website
Back in May I told you about a new all-natural concept coming to Lubbock. If you're scared of waxing or hate that it's not natural, this new place is going to be just for you. It's called Sugaring NYC. They offer a lot of different things including sugaring, facials, lash lift and brow lamination. They currently have around 70 locations nationwide since starting in New York.
Alright, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but... When The Disney Store closed down in the South Plains Mall, it almost felt like a little piece of my heart was ripped out of my body, never to return. I vividly remember dragging my mother by the hand toward the store. I knew the best route to take to get there the fastest. I also knew that if I behaved myself and didn't jump in the stuffed animal pile, I just might get to take one of them home with me.
Back in June, I told y'all about a new authentic Mexican restaurant that is aiming to help others, it's time we can finally check it out. The owner and chef Paulina Madrid is actually finishing up her culinary school right now so she can perfect her restaurant and serve the community right.
With this summer heatwave, inflation and now monkey pox, it just seems like the world is about to hit the wall and come to an end. But there are some positives, like Lubbock's newfound love of cactus, falling gas prices and memes that express what it's like living in Lubbock to unify a community.
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here's your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill now has a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. This restaurant has six locations, and now it's about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few are in...
One of the most prolific actors in Lubbock's theater community, Pat Price, died tragically yesterday, August 17th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was only 50 years old and celebrated his birthday not long ago. Friends, family, and members of the local theater scene are completely devastated at the loss,...
The Big 12 was in flux for most of the spring after a bit of a bombshell was dropped that long-time commissioner and corporate stooge Bob Bowlsby was stepping down from his seat. After that news, Texas Tech President and Big 12 Chair Dr. Lawrence Schovanec went to work with fellow Big 12 leaders to find a new commissioner.
Back in July, we told you that the City of Lubbock is launching Food Truck Alley. Well, the first one was kicked off and they are ready to try it again. With more and more food trucks opening and people loving them, the city stepped up to make a day where they can all come together for us all to enjoy since it is so hard to keep up where each one will be.
City of Lubbock Increases Water Pressure and Causes Multiple Water Main Breaks
Multiple water main breaks around Lubbock were the result of the City increasing water pressure on Thursday, August 18th. According to a City of Lubbock press release, the water pressure in west Lubbock was increased so crews with the Water Department could install necessary equipment at the water tower on South Milwaukee. This, however, caused multiple water main breaks.
Lubbock Receives Almost $40M to Buy Hybrid Electric Buses for Citibus
The City of Lubbock is set to receive a $39.6 million grant that will be used to buy hybrid electric buses for Citibus. On Monday, August 15th, the US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration announced that $1.66 billion in grants would be distributed to transit agencies across the county for investing in bus fleets. The grants are funded by the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and over 1,100 of the vehicles bought this way will use zero-emissions technology, according to to the FTA. This will almost double the number of zero-emissions transit buses on America's roadways on its own.
We've got a shot at tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls when they bring their Chaos in Bloom tour to Lubbock's spectacular Buddy Holly Hall on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022. Fill out the form below and you're automatically entered to win a pair of tickets to see Goo Goo Dolls live. We're giving away five pairs of tickets before they go on sale this Friday (August 19th), which means five lucky Awesome 98 listeners will be walking away with a pair. Good luck!
Being a college town Lubbock can get a bit crazy over the weekend especially with school almost being back in session. With those crazy weekends comes some crazy behavior that can lead to some run ins with the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department recently updated their system and how to access the Lubbock County Detention Center roster that might have your exes, step-parent, or even grandparents mugshots.
How much fun does a foam party sound? Well, you can now have them anywhere in Lubbock and surrounding areas and it's a good time for any age young or old!. This sounds crazy and fun for so many different occasions. You can do it for any kind of party, school event, camp, gender reveal, nighttime UV glow foam and so much more. The fun times are endless.
I instantly knew the voice. Over the years I've gotten pretty good and recognizing people by their voices. I guess I just hear the different inflections and tones. I can also call out a faker pretty quickly. I was very surprised when I heard a 100-megawatt celebrity talking about "power in Lubbock".
Lubbock is home to so many amazing food trucks that you have to try. Each truck typically has their own schedule and events they regularly attend, but sometime several trucks come together and form their own event. Next Friday, August 19th is a perfect example of that. All food truck...
Lubbock Power & Light has filed its official 12-month notice to ERCOT, which puts them one step closer to the retail market. KAMC News reports that back in February 2022, both the Lubbock City Council and the Electric Utility Board approved LP&L to move into a competitive market. By notifying ERCOT, LP&L now will be transitioning in 12 months.
Being a responsible pet owner requires many different things. Not only are you responsible for their food, housing, grooming, and exercise, but you are responsible for every other part of their safety and wellbeing. One of the parts of being a pet owner that many people overlook is the need...
Lubbock is certainly back on track as a destination for amazing music, and one of the biggest hitmakers of the last 30 years are coming to the Buddy Holly Hall. On Wednesday, November 16th, AWESOME 98 is proud to welcome THE GOO GOO DOLLS, to the Buddy Holly Hall, along with Blue October.
Most National Days fall into one of two categories. There's really boring national days like May 13th: National Crouton Day, a day to celebrate toasted old bread. And there's really stupid ones like October 19th: National Hagfish Day. WTF is a hagfish?. But some national days deserve to be celebrate....
Have you ever heard of Hamilton Farms? It is such a fun place to check out for date night, family night out or just away to get outside. Depending on the time of year they offer different things. For example, during Christmas, they offer to handpick your own fresh-cut tree, 12 Days of Christmas, letters to Santa and more. They have even started their own market day.
