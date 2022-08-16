Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
How To Get The Checkered Floor Trend In Your Home
If you love checkered flooring, now is time to invest in the traditional design for an eye-popping space that would be beautiful in many rooms in your home.
Comments / 0