Austin ISD schools receive $300K in grants for projects, programs
Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD’s nonprofit public education foundation, announced it would use $300,000 to fund 52 projects across the district as part of its grant program.
Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data
Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
Rock ISD to offer pre-K for select 3-year-olds through partnership with United Way
Classes will take place directly at the child care centers with RRISD and United Way providing curriculum, teachers, aides and support. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Starting in the 2022-23 school year, Round Rock ISD will partner with nonprofit United Way for Greater Austin to offer an early childhood prekindergarten program for eligible 3-year-olds.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs earn B scores in 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs each earned a rating of B from the Texas Education Agency in the agency's 2022 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. Both districts...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
It’s not just tuition — UT students also dealing with high rent prices
Austin saw a nearly 20% increase in median asking rent in July compared to the year prior. The median asking rent sat at roughly $2,500, the report noted.
dailytrib.com
Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College
Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
Round Rock ISD approves COVID-19 leave for district employees
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid leave in the event that they test positive for COVID-19. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 18 adopted a resolution giving district employees additional paid...
Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school
Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component
The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
Lake Travis ISD to hold $703 million bond election in November
The full presentation from the Aug. 17 meeting will be posted on the district's website Aug. 18. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Travis ISD residents will vote on whether to approve about $703 million worth of bonds in November following action taken at the Aug. 17 school board meeting. The...
Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's 2022 TEA accountability ratings
Bowie High School, AISD's largest school, received an overall rating of A in its 2022 accountability ratings. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin ISD received an overall B rating, 88 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings. Ratings reports for districts across Texas were released by the TEA Aug. 15.
Georgetown ISD to add new course on child trafficking, exploitation prevention to health curriculum
Georgetown ISD has adopted a new curriculum for the 2022-23 school year to include instruction relating to the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking. With a favorable recommendation from the School Health Advisory Council and GISD Counseling Services, the approval of the Love146: Not A...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
Deadline for candidacy filing in Round Rock ISD, Pflugerville City Council races is Aug. 22
Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The deadline to file for candidacy in some local elections is Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Both Round Rock ISD and Pflugerville City Council called elections for Nov. 8. In Pflugerville, the positions...
Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings
Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
Round Rock ISD to again consider censure of trustees Aug. 18
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider resolutions to censure two of its members Aug. 18. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will consider resolutions to censure two of its members Aug. 18. Agenda items tied to resolutions to censure Place 2 Trustee...
School districts providing career and college pathways
"The more I can get kids engaged and see that there is a life beyond middle school, beyond high school, ... the more they get hooked into school," SMCISD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Kieth Cunningham said. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) In recent years, school officials said the...
