Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD projects enrollment growth of more than 1,000 students for 2022-23, plus other district data

Check out the following data on Georgetown ISD's students and staff. (Graphic by Community Impact Newspaper) Recovering from the pandemic, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year is expected to increase by 1,048 students. Although Georgetown ISD increased starting teacher salaries by $2,700 to $53,000 for the upcoming year, the district’s average teacher salary trails behind the state’s.
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Shorter LVN program approved at Central Texas College

Licensed vocational nursing students at Central Texas College will be able to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months starting in the fall 2023 semester, CTC announced in a media release. The Texas Board of Nursing recently approved the curriculum change for the accredited school, which is headquartered near Killeen and has a site in Marble Falls.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Multiuse Georgetown ISD center to prepare students for life after high school

Expected to break ground Sept. 14, Georgetown ISD's future-ready learning center will house several programs, including advanced career and technical education classes and Richarte High School. (Rendering courtesy Georgetown ISD) The first construction project financed by Georgetown ISD’s 2021 bond package—a $97 million future-ready learning center—is set to break ground...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

PfISD board approves $367M November bond package that includes teacher housing component

The Pflugerville ISD board of trustees discussed a November bond package worth more than $320 million during an Aug. 18 meeting. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) In addition to a $190 million general bond proposed in early August, Pflugerville ISD officials voted to add a number of new propositions to a package that will come before voters Nov. 8.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD earns 'B' in state accountability ratings

Texas Education Agency accountability ratings show Round Rock ISD is at a prepandemic level of academic achievement. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Round Rock ISD earned a "B" rating, scoring 89 out of 100 points, from the Texas Education Agency's 2021-22 accountability ratings released Aug. 15. The district also received a "B" from the TEA for the 2018-19 school year—scoring an 89—and an "A" for the 2017-18 school year, scoring a 90.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

