Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO