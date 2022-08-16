Read full article on original website
Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup
Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks / sjsharks.com. 4:59 PM. SAN...
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Ducks Prospects Help Canada to World Juniors Gold Medal Game
McTavish, Zellweger, Gaucher and Canada will play for the championship Saturday (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) All three Ducks prospects helped Canada to a berth in the World Junior Championship gold medal game tomorrow (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) with a 5-2 win over Czechia. Mason McTavish scored...
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
Wallstedt understands patience, time needed to become Wild No. 1 goalie
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jesper Wallstedt is considered the Minnesota Wild's goalie of the future, but the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft knows he's not there yet. "There's lots of hard work to do to get there," the 19-year-old said. "I'm not a guaranteed NHL player because I was drafted in the first round."
Three questions facing Florida Panthers
Maurice's impact as coach, potential dip offensively among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Florida Panthers. [Panthers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How much of an impact...
Where does Khudobin stand on Stars' roster entering 2022-23?
Khudobin was caught up in the goalie shuffle and a hip injury last season, and ended up really struggling. With Braden Holtby grabbing the No. 1 goalie job out of training camp, and then Jake Oettinger taking over after Holby was hurt, Khudobin never really found his stride. He cleared waivers in December and was sent to the AHL, where he went 2-4-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .903 save percentage. He was shut down in March and had hip surgery, which ended his season.
World Junior Championship roundup: Canada tops Finland in OT for title
Blue Jackets prospect Johnson wins it at 3:20; Sweden defeats Czechia to finish third. Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Championship game. Canada 3, Finland 2 (OT) -- Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets)...
Inside look at Los Angeles Kings
Add Fiala to bolster offense, build off Stanley Cup Playoff berth. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Los Angeles Kings. The Los Angeles Kings enter the 2022-23 season intent to evolve from unexpected Stanley Cup...
Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23
McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance
Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
Top prospects for Edmonton Oilers
Holloway, Bourgault likely to begin in AHL; Petrov expected to play another season in junior. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Edmonton Oilers, according to NHL.com. [Oilers 32 in 32: Season preview |...
Summer Spotlight: Carson Meyer
Stats: 13 GP, 1-2-3 Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining until UFA status) It wasn't an easy process for Carson Meyer to get to the NHL. It might even be harder for him to stick. But no one will ever be able to take away the fact that...
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
McTavish Leads Canada to World Juniors Gold, Named Tournament MVP
Mason McTavish (third overall in 2021) was named the tournament MVP, the second straight Ducks prospect to win the award, marking the first time an NHL club has had back-to-back prospects named MVP of the tournament. Trevor Zegras was named the tournament's MVP in 2021 after leading Team USA to...
Looking back at LASSO
MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
