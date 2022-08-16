ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kjas.com

Roberta Hickman Stansberry

Roberta Hickman Stansberry “Roe”, age 82, native of Newton County and resident of Lufkin, TX, transitioned on August 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Misssionary Baptist Church, 410 Scarbrough St., Lufkin, TX 75904. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery in Toledo Bend, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

G.V. Lakey

G. V. Lakey, 90, of Newton passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday. G.V. Lakey...
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Home near Kirbyville destroyed by fire

A home near Kirbyville was destroyed in an overnight fire. Both the Kirbyville and Tri-Community Fire Departments responded shortly before midnight on Friday to the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 252 between Kirbyville and Erin. Jasper County 911 Dispatchers said that a passing motorist noticed the house completely...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Woodville day care center under investigation

Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
WOODVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
State
Louisiana State
City
Magnolia, TX
Jasper, TX
Obituaries
kjas.com

Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage

On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
JASPER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Greer
Person
Jeff Greer
kjas.com

Teenager injured in hydroplane crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Scam callers claim to be law enforcement

Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Thursday that area residents are experiencing a new round of scam callers claiming to be law enforcement officers, and claiming that their intended victim has arrest warrants. Foster said the scammer will tell the would-be victim that they can pay their fine, and they...
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy