Roberta Hickman Stansberry
Roberta Hickman Stansberry “Roe”, age 82, native of Newton County and resident of Lufkin, TX, transitioned on August 12, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the First Misssionary Baptist Church, 410 Scarbrough St., Lufkin, TX 75904. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Scott Cemetery in Toledo Bend, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
G.V. Lakey
G. V. Lakey, 90, of Newton passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday. G.V. Lakey...
Home near Kirbyville destroyed by fire
A home near Kirbyville was destroyed in an overnight fire. Both the Kirbyville and Tri-Community Fire Departments responded shortly before midnight on Friday to the 14000 block of Farm to Market Road 252 between Kirbyville and Erin. Jasper County 911 Dispatchers said that a passing motorist noticed the house completely...
Woodville day care center under investigation
Three weeks ago, the Early Bird Learning Center in Woodville was informed by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit that allegations of abuse had been reported against the facility and that an investigation in association with the Woodville Police Department was underway. The situation has gained additional attention due to posts on a website that originates in Tyler County.
Duncan says mid Jasper County hit hard with burglaries and thefts
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says if you live between Kirbyville and Buna, there is a higher chance of you being the victim of a burglary or theft than any other location in the county. Duncan says burglaries and thefts have increased in that area as...
Worker electrocuted at SRA building construction site just south of Deweyville
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted at the site of a building under construction for the Sabine River Authority, according to information from Orange County Sheriff’s Department Captain Joey Jacobs. Jacobs says the 37-year-old man worked for a subcontractor at the SRA...
Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage
On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
Mother & child injured when 18-wheeler tires/wheels crash through restaurant window
A mother and child who were eating at Crazy Jose’s on Highway 69 in Lumberton were injured when a set of tires and wheels came off a northbound 18-wheeler and crashed through a window of the restaurant at about 8:00 Thursday night. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said after...
Teenager injured in hydroplane crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 16-year-old driver underwent treatment at Jasper Memorial Hospital following a Thursday evening crash. It happened at about 5:00 on Highway 96 at County Road 317, about 6 miles north of Kirbyville. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, the teen was driving a...
Scam callers claim to be law enforcement
Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster said Thursday that area residents are experiencing a new round of scam callers claiming to be law enforcement officers, and claiming that their intended victim has arrest warrants. Foster said the scammer will tell the would-be victim that they can pay their fine, and they...
