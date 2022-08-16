Burning questions of our time. In an effort to remind coworkers how to communicate IRL at work, some companies are scheduling company retreats, field trips, and bonding experiences as they head back to the physical office. But not everyone is feeling great about this forced fun. Some employees see it all as a cringey waste of work time (and resources), but employers think bonding activities are crucial for employee engagement and retention. So what do you think? Are company retreats worth the investment? Do they actually boost team development? What kind of experience have you had with company retreats? Hit Reply and let us know in the Inbox!—SS.

