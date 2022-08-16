ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Cynthia Erivo Shuts Down ‘The Rings Of Power’ Premiere In A Flowing Rick Owens Ensemble

By Shannon Dawson
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YldEd_0hJKyPLG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXJ56_0hJKyPLG00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

On August 15, Cynthia Erivo made a fashionable appearance at the red carpet premiere of the highly anticipated Amazon series Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power . The 35-year-old actress showed off her toned arms and sculpted shoulders in a flowing Rick Owens ensemble.

Erivo wore a beautiful bronze tank top that radiated against her glowing skin. The Harriet star paired the gorgeous top with a breathtaking steel grey skirt that trailed down to the floor. The breezy piece glided as she stopped to give a few poses for photographers. Erivo completed the beautiful look with a white handbag and bold accessories. The actress and singer also wore long colorful acrylic nails for an added touch. For makeup, the Tony Award-winner opted for a smokey eye and a rich chocolate-colored lipstick.

Erivo doesn’t star in the Lord Of The Rings spin-off series, but it appears as though the British beauty was there to support her friend and actress Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa in the epic drama. On Instagram, the Broadway star congratulated Nomvete on her big role calling the rising actress “a legend.”

“I love you! I am so proud of you!! September 2 you will all meet the incredible Princess Disa and all the incredible women of @lotronprime . Don’t miss it!!” Erivo added.

Over the last year, Erivo has rocked an assortment of sizzling high fashion pieces on the red carpet. Remember that angelic Louis Vuitton gown the star wore to the Met Gala back in May? Or that colorful matching crop top combo she dazzled in at the 2022 BET Awards? Both were daring and unique, which is quite fitting for the star, whose multi-faceted talents in both music and acting have landed her a Grammy and a Golden Globe Award.

During an interview with Fashion Magazine in 2021, Erivo credited her trusted stylist Jason Bolden for helping her pull together all of the fierce looks fans have seen her effortlessly rock on the runway. “He understands what I want, how I want to see myself, and he also understands that I’m not afraid, so we really have fun playing with pieces”—which makes choosing a personal favourite impossible,” Erivo explained. “I can’t pick just one; that’s really difficult.”

A slayed manicure also appears to be a reoccurring part of the star’s fashionable aesthetic. Erivo said she fell in love with long nails after her godmother took her to the nail salon at 16. “I was really obsessed with Barbra Streisand—I still am—and her hands are always manicured,” she continued. “Even when she played Yentl, her fingers were manicured. It’s been a way to tell a story,” the star explained of her passion for nail art. “Sometimes I have little hidden codes or pictures that people may not realize are in there.”

DON’T MISS…

Cynthia Erivo Is ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ At The Cosmopolitan Luncheon

Cynthia Erivo To Play Iconic American Hero, Harriet Tubman

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rick Owens
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Harriet Tubman
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#High Fashion#Film Star#British
SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy