Hatfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state

MGM Springfield provides update on sports betting as gaming commission works on regulations. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission signaled in a public meeting on Thursday that it could be some time before regulations for sports betting are solidified, but once they are, MGM Springfield said they will be ready to go live with sports betting within 90 days.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield job fair held to help fill over 100 jobs

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A different kind of job fair drew businesses looking to hire and potential new employees together in Springfield on Wednesday. MassHire Career Center Executive Director Kevin Lynn told Western Mass News that they are trying to bring the desired jobs directly to those looking. “We go...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: freezer outage at Stop and Shop in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a post on the Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction online. It mentioned workers at the Northampton Street Stop and Shop frantically covering the coolers and produce Tuesday after an apparent power outage. According to the person...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Repairs to Tavern on the Hill may take longer than originally expected

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular Easthampton restaurant is still picking up the pieces after a fire over the weekend caused severe damage. Western Massachusetts residents come to Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton to enjoy a meal with a view, but after a recent fire severely damaged their outdoor deck, the restaurant is working to rise up from the ashes and rebuild.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested in connection with railing theft at Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

2 people injured in crash at Holyoke lounge

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke were called to a crash in front Lavelle’s Lounge at JP’s Restaurant in Holyoke. Officials told Western Mass News that two vehicles collided in the parking lot at JP’s Restaurant on Whiting Farms Road and ended up crashing in to the attached lounge shortly before noon Wednesday.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Some incoming UMass students to be housed at Hadley motel

Crews were called to a fire in Hatfield on Tuesday afternoon. Getting Answers: construction on Granby Road and Springfield Street in Chicopee. Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out more details into the status of another construction project happening in Chicopee. Tik Tok challenge leading to increase...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Candidates for statewide offices gather at Hampden County Sheriff’s cookout

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Candidates for all the major state races this fall stopped by western Massachusetts on Wednesday. It was part of the Hampden County Sheriff’s annual cookout. Several local mayors, state senators and representatives, and candidates for governor and lieutenant governor were in attendance. We caught up...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

U2 tribute band performing at MGM Springfield this September

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Your Tuesday morning news update

In this update, today is the final day of the 2022 tax holiday here in Massachusetts, a popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed this morning after a damaging fire late Friday night, and one family is without a place to live after an apartment fire broke out on Mulberry Street in Springfield yesterday. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police looking for robbery suspects

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects. Police said that the people pictured in the photo stole $600 in merchandise from a business off Riverdale Street on Monday around 1 p.m. They added that the two...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Bridge Street in Hatfield

Hampden D.A. holds event to raise awareness of counterfeit drugs and pills. The educational event provided information to both kids and parents on the availability and dangers of counterfeit pills and drugs online. Updated: 13 hours ago. One student is speaking out about a charge she’s facing for not needing...
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hatfield Fire Department facing staffing issues

HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The response to a house fire we told you about in Hatfield on Tuesday revealed just how short staffed the town’s fire department is. “The first initial response, our Engine 1 responded with myself and one firefighter only, so we were the initial attack crew,” said Hatfield Fire Chief Robert Flaherty.
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigators asking for public’s help in solving 2021 Chicopee homicide

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Authorities are still looking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 homicide in Chicopee. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police responded to the area of 500 Center Street around 1:30 a.m. on August 21 after receiving a report of shots fired.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

21 charged after fights at high school jamboree

Western Mass News is getting answers after noticing a post on the Holyoke Community Forum that was gaining traction online. Derek Kellogg returns to UMass as assistant men’s basketball coach. Updated: 9 hours ago. A familiar face will be returning the UMass men’s basketball bench. Getting Answers: drought’s...
HOLYOKE, MA

