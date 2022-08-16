ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocolalla, ID

Comments / 0

Related
montanaliving.com

Floating the Lower Kootenai River

By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
TROY, MT
Sandpoint Reader

Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods

Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
City
Cocolalla, ID
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Photography#Brain Tumors
Coeur d'Alene Press

Health advisories issued for Avondale Lake and Morton Slough

Health advisories were issued Friday for Avondale Lake near Hayden and Morton Slough in Sagle. The advisories are based on recent water sampling that indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, and they were issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
SAGLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Eneas Peak Fire grows to 150 acres

The Eneas Peak Fire has grown to 150 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said Thursday. The fire, located 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry was reported Aug. 13 as part of a thunderstorm system which hit the region. The fire is burning on a south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
rtands.com

BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch

Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy