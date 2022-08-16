Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
montanaliving.com
Floating the Lower Kootenai River
By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
Made in the Northwest: Built by Ernie
It started with a dream and a whole lot of wood. Ernest Everitt beat the odds just by starting his company, Built by Ernie, in 2015. Derek Deis explains what makes his woodworking so special in Made in the Northwest.
Sandpoint Reader
Mountain lion activity partially closes trails at Pine St. Woods
Kaniksu Land Trust temporarily closed several trails at Pine Street Woods on Aug. 15 after mountain bikers reported seeing a dead deer near the Crooked Tree overlook. The organization elected to close trails on the west side of the property after employees located the carcass and confirmed it had been killed by a mountain lion.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
KREM
Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Health advisories issued for Avondale Lake and Morton Slough
Health advisories were issued Friday for Avondale Lake near Hayden and Morton Slough in Sagle. The advisories are based on recent water sampling that indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, and they were issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Eneas Peak Fire grows to 150 acres
The Eneas Peak Fire has grown to 150 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said Thursday. The fire, located 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry was reported Aug. 13 as part of a thunderstorm system which hit the region. The fire is burning on a south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
Man pleads guilty to murdering local athlete outside downtown Spokane bar
SPOKANE, Wash. — Michael Le has pleaded guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career when he was murdered. Court records showed Ford was dating...
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene teacher accused of 'inappropriate' relationship with former student posts $100k bail
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday. According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
KHQ Right Now
B-52 Bombers are in Spokane for the first time in more than a decade
Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting four B-52 Bombers until Aug. 19. It's the first time the bombers have been in Spokane in more than a decade. They're visiting the base to perform ACE exercises, which are meant to improve performance in contested environments.
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects
The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...
