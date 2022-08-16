Read full article on original website
Related
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
School Board Member Publicly Mocked During Speech on Banning Anti-Racism
"'We want kids to learn both sides, that's why we are also introducing our flat-earth curriculum this fall," one user commented, receiving nearly 60,000 likes.
BET
HBCU Enrollment Has Significantly Increased Since 2020
Enrollment at HBCUs have increased since the rise of Black Lives Matter. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, "The percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18 percent in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014 and then increased to 9 percent in 2020," according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia has seen an increase of over 60% in 2020 from the previous year, Data USA reports. Back in June, The New York Times reported Howard University saw an undergraduate enrollment of 21 percent.
Washington Examiner
True school choice calls for transparency in education for parents
When we hear about “ school choice ,” we usually think about parents selecting among various education options for their children, be it a public school, a religious school, or homeschooling. As such, policy discussions surrounding school choice typically involve proposals such as education vouchers or charter schools that give parents more options when it comes to where they can send their children to school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
Parents Magazine
There's a Teacher Shortage Hitting Our Schools—Here's What To Expect When School Starts
Students around the country will be returning to school this month and next. Though it's unclear how many educators have left the profession—temporarily or permanently—in the last year, districts and states around the U.S. are grappling with an ongoing teacher shortage. A recent story in The Texas Tribune...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bob Woodson on California's woke kindergarten lessons: 'This is the greatest outrage'
Woodson Center President Bob Woodson argued Wednesday that race-based admissions and woke curriculums that lower standards for Black Americans are an "internal assault on the self-esteem of Black people." "This is the greatest outrage," Woodson told "Fox & Friends." Woodson reacted to news that a California school district is paying...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'
Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
Opinion: Walking in the Shoes of a School Superintendent in 2022
Covering at the last minute as a substitute teacher in a fourth-grade classroom due to an unprecedented teacher shortage. Writing a letter to parents assuring them their children are safe from gun violence, even when they know a shooter armed with an AR-15 could destroy all preventative measures. Meeting individually with hostile school board candidates […]
Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy
A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year
After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
Teacher shortages send schools scrambling before new year
School districts across the country are struggling to hire enough teachers as students return to the classrooms. Some districts are recruiting from abroad. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
‘Regretting my life decisions.’ Teachers and students are anxious as school year begins
As teachers, students and parents prepare for the 2022-23 school year, the Herald was curious to know how the start of this year compared to others.
1 in 10 teachers say they've been attacked by students
Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student misconduct is part of an upward trend in student assaults on teachers. The percentage of teachers who have been attacked by students has increased from 6% to 10% over the past decade, federal data shows. As school districts across the country report critical shortages in teaching staff,...
Recap: HBCU Presidents Dinner In D.C. Highlighted PBIs, Budget Concerns, Bomb Threats And More
We had both the honor & pleasure to be a special guest at the 2022 HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C. Here's what went down.
Comments / 0