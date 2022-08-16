Enrollment at HBCUs have increased since the rise of Black Lives Matter. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, "The percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18 percent in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014 and then increased to 9 percent in 2020," according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia has seen an increase of over 60% in 2020 from the previous year, Data USA reports. Back in June, The New York Times reported Howard University saw an undergraduate enrollment of 21 percent.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO