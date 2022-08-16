ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
BET

HBCU Enrollment Has Significantly Increased Since 2020

Enrollment at HBCUs have increased since the rise of Black Lives Matter. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, "The percentage of Black students enrolled at HBCUs fell from 18 percent in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014 and then increased to 9 percent in 2020," according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia has seen an increase of over 60% in 2020 from the previous year, Data USA reports. Back in June, The New York Times reported Howard University saw an undergraduate enrollment of 21 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

True school choice calls for transparency in education for parents

When we hear about “ school choice ,” we usually think about parents selecting among various education options for their children, be it a public school, a religious school, or homeschooling. As such, policy discussions surrounding school choice typically involve proposals such as education vouchers or charter schools that give parents more options when it comes to where they can send their children to school.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Education Level#Dept#U N#Racism#Job Placement Specialist#Strivetogether
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Fox News

Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'

Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
EDUCATION
The 74

Opinion: Walking in the Shoes of a School Superintendent in 2022

Covering at the last minute as a substitute teacher in a fourth-grade classroom due to an unprecedented teacher shortage. Writing a letter to parents assuring them their children are safe from gun violence, even when they know a shooter armed with an AR-15 could destroy all preventative measures. Meeting individually with hostile school board candidates […]
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy

A conservative group calling itself Parents Defending Education is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District over its policy of facilitating students’ gender-identity transitions without parental notice. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the eastern Iowa school district is flouting nearly a century of Supreme Court precedent that says parents have a […] The post Linn-Mar schools sued over new gender-identity policy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICS
Axios

School districts across America will do anything for more teachers

School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
DALLAS, TX
Chalkbeat

Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year

After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

1 in 10 teachers say they've been attacked by students

Ten percent. That’s the portion of K-12 teachers in the United States who say they’ve been physically attacked by a student, a new survey has found. Various news outlets have reported what has been described as a “wave of student misbehavior” since students returned from remote learning to in-person instruction. The purported surge in student misconduct is part of an upward trend in student assaults on teachers. The percentage of teachers who have been attacked by students has increased from 6% to 10% over the past decade, federal data shows. As school districts across the country report critical shortages in teaching staff,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy