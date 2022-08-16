Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall
Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: August 18
Frankie Greco captured this Monarch butterfly getting nectar in a yard at the Country Club in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered...
Longboat Observer
Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch's newest Publix opens on State Road 64
Lakewood Ranch's Edelweis Walker wasn't just shopping when the new Publix held its opening day on State Road 64 in Lakewood Ranch on Thursday. "They're a great company," Walker said. "Most people just go to shop (today). I went to observe it all. I loved it." Publix employees cheers as...
Longboat Observer
Pain management physician seeks going beyond the symptoms
After opening Comprehensive Pain Solutions in November 2021, Dr. Abdel H. Elhoushy wasn’t sure how his new practice would be accepted in the Lakewood Ranch area. Besides the fact people would have to get used to him, he was occupying an office in the new Center Point Medical Center.
Longboat Observer
East Manatee Fire Rescue makes key hire and promotions
Two promotions and a new hire are aimed to help East Manatee Fire Rescue keep up with a quickly growing region. During a July 25 meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners, the rescue announced the addition of Fire Inspector Joe Silva, as well as the promotion of Craig Madsen to battalion chief and Paul Wren to deputy chief of administration.
Longboat Observer
Signs placed restricting boater access on Beer Can Island
Boaters looking to beach on Greer Island, known locally as Beer Can Island, are now restricted to half the area after signs and buoys restricting access were placed along the shoreline of the popular northern Longboat Key destination. The signs follow an emergency dredge that was completed about two weeks...
Longboat Observer
Man, two children injured in Siesta Key pedestrian incident
Two children and an adult were seriously injured on Siesta Key on Thursday night when they were struck in a crosswalk by a sport-utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A 47-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the 8:47 p.m....
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key weather page photo: August 18
Sergio Albuquerque captured this photo of the sand’s surface during a sunset on Longboat Key. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the...
Longboat Observer
Mid-Key commercial property plans await final approval
Brista Homes is still awaiting permits for a new 14,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial property on Longboat Key. Mark Ursini, the founder and president of Brista Homes, has submitted permits and blueprints for approval to the Florida Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. “The plans are being finalized;...
Longboat Observer
Rams football hopes 2022 brings a deep postseason run
Consistency is the name of the game for Riverview High. The Rams football team has been a postseason regular under coach Josh Smithers, who is entering his sixth season in charge. In 2021, Riverview went 9-4, which includes two losses to Venice High (one in the postseason). Before elimination, the Rams did manage to knock off Steinbrenner High 31-7. Of the teams in Sarasota, Riverview has had the most natural talent in recent years. In 2022, the program will seek to find a way to translate that talent into a deeper postseason run.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota deputies fatally shoot man striking them with machete
A man who authorities said came at Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies with a machete was shot to death Thursday morning during a reported armed burglary in the 300 block of Richardson Way. One of the deputies on the scene was severely injured in the machete attack, a statement from...
