Consistency is the name of the game for Riverview High. The Rams football team has been a postseason regular under coach Josh Smithers, who is entering his sixth season in charge. In 2021, Riverview went 9-4, which includes two losses to Venice High (one in the postseason). Before elimination, the Rams did manage to knock off Steinbrenner High 31-7. Of the teams in Sarasota, Riverview has had the most natural talent in recent years. In 2022, the program will seek to find a way to translate that talent into a deeper postseason run.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO