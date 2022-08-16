A Nashville singer and songwriter from Eastern Kentucky, Tiffany Williams comes from a long line of coal miners. The title track to her new full-length album pays homage to that lineage. Williams is a former English teacher, had racked up a ton of graduate hours and was working towards a degree, but she was drawn to Music City and made the move to Nashville. She does work as an Appalachian/Southern dialect coach on film sets, including The Evening Hour, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s also an award-winning fiction writer which comes as no surprise as you listen to the intricate stories told in her songs. All Those Days of Drinking Dust is out today. Tiffany Williams was one of the first artists I played back in 2019 when The Local Brew Hour was brand new; we’ll get into more tracks from this new album next week on The Local Brew and she plays Finally Friday From Home August 26th at noon on WMOT.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO