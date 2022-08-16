ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin

Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
FRANKLIN, TN
wmot.org

Eastern Kentucky Native Tiffany Williams Releases New Album, All Those Days of Drinking Dust

A Nashville singer and songwriter from Eastern Kentucky, Tiffany Williams comes from a long line of coal miners. The title track to her new full-length album pays homage to that lineage. Williams is a former English teacher, had racked up a ton of graduate hours and was working towards a degree, but she was drawn to Music City and made the move to Nashville. She does work as an Appalachian/Southern dialect coach on film sets, including The Evening Hour, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s also an award-winning fiction writer which comes as no surprise as you listen to the intricate stories told in her songs. All Those Days of Drinking Dust is out today. Tiffany Williams was one of the first artists I played back in 2019 when The Local Brew Hour was brand new; we’ll get into more tracks from this new album next week on The Local Brew and she plays Finally Friday From Home August 26th at noon on WMOT.
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
California State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
wpln.org

Walkers and cyclists have complained for years about Nashville builders blocking paths. Now the city is about to require better access.

In front of Vanderbilt University, along the bustling West End Avenue, metal bars enclosed a sidewalk with planks of wood on top Friday morning. It’s a standard feature in some construction projects, but temporary walkways are often absent in projects around town — enough that Nashvillians have routinely used the hashtag #DontBlockMySidewalk.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point

One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Phil Lesh
Person
Nicki Bluhm
Person
Tim Bluhm
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week

TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Presenting Gorgeous Private Landscaping and Tons of Upgrades, this Must-see Estate in Brentwood Hits Market for $4.299M

The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home fully fenced on 2.04 beautiful acres with a gated entry and fountain now available for sale. This home located at 305 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,448 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 475-5616, 615 400-6590) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
NASHVILLE, TN

