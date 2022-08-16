Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
4K+ business leaders descend upon Nashville bringing big dollars
Roughly 4,400 people have descended upon Nashville for a convention at the Music City Center that is expected to bring revenue to the city for decades to come.
williamsonhomepage.com
Sun Records opening its newest Host Kitchen Sun Diner in Franklin
Marking a 70th anniversary milestone, Sun Records has expanded its nostalgic Memphis eatery, Sun Diner, into Franklin. Through a partnership with Franklin Junction, a restaurant e-commerce growth platform, consumers in Franklin will be able to order Sun Diner from major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash. The diner offers a...
wmot.org
Eastern Kentucky Native Tiffany Williams Releases New Album, All Those Days of Drinking Dust
A Nashville singer and songwriter from Eastern Kentucky, Tiffany Williams comes from a long line of coal miners. The title track to her new full-length album pays homage to that lineage. Williams is a former English teacher, had racked up a ton of graduate hours and was working towards a degree, but she was drawn to Music City and made the move to Nashville. She does work as an Appalachian/Southern dialect coach on film sets, including The Evening Hour, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She’s also an award-winning fiction writer which comes as no surprise as you listen to the intricate stories told in her songs. All Those Days of Drinking Dust is out today. Tiffany Williams was one of the first artists I played back in 2019 when The Local Brew Hour was brand new; we’ll get into more tracks from this new album next week on The Local Brew and she plays Finally Friday From Home August 26th at noon on WMOT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!. Come out for Groovin’...
wpln.org
Walkers and cyclists have complained for years about Nashville builders blocking paths. Now the city is about to require better access.
In front of Vanderbilt University, along the bustling West End Avenue, metal bars enclosed a sidewalk with planks of wood on top Friday morning. It’s a standard feature in some construction projects, but temporary walkways are often absent in projects around town — enough that Nashvillians have routinely used the hashtag #DontBlockMySidewalk.
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Drowning at Tims Ford Lake Earlier This Week
TIMS FORD LAKE – A popular boating and swimming destination by a multitude of Middle Tennesseans was the location of a tragedy earlier this week. On Monday evening, emergency responders answered a call for a possible drowning at a Tims Ford Lake boat dock. Evidently, a Nashville man went underwater and never resurfaced. The man was reportedly attempting to swim across a narrow channel between two coastlines in the lake. Evidently, the man was swimming near a dock behind the Highland Ridge Subdivision off of Bell Memorial Drive near Highway 130.
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
WSMV
Nashville woman shaken after home break-in
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
Presenting Gorgeous Private Landscaping and Tons of Upgrades, this Must-see Estate in Brentwood Hits Market for $4.299M
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home fully fenced on 2.04 beautiful acres with a gated entry and fountain now available for sale. This home located at 305 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,448 square feet of living spaces. Call Rebecca Norris Dinapoli – Compass RE (Phone: 615 475-5616, 615 400-6590) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville Parent
M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
Michelle Branch files for divorce in Davidson County
Michelle Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday.
Comments / 0