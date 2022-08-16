ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel celebrates Latin Heritage Month special variant covers this September

By George Marston
 4 days ago

Marvel Comics is celebrating Latin Heritage Month, which is observed from September 15 through October 15, with a series of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades-themed variant covers from Leonardo Romero.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The variant cover theme invokes the title of the Marvel's Voices anthology series, each volume of which focuses on a different population of underrepresented and marginalized creators and characters.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades is the anthology series that spotlights creators and characters of Latin heritage, and for Latin Heritage Month, Marvel is taking things one step farther with a series of Latin Heritage-themed variant covers, all from Leonardo Romero.

The covers will run on six titles this September, and will each feature characters of Latin heritage.

Here's the list of covers to be included in the Marvel's Voices: Comunidades variant theme, along with the issue each with appear on and the character each cover will feature:

  • Ghost Rider #6 featuring Robbie Reyes (September 7)
  • Amazing Spider-Man #9 featuring Araña (September 14)
  • Avengers Forever #9 featuring Sam Alexander Nova (September 21)
  • New Mutants #30 featuring Sunspot (September 21)
  • Strange #6 featuring America Chavez (September 21)
  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 featuring Miles Morales Spider-Man (September 28)

And here's a gallery of all six covers:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has previously released variant covers in line with other heritage celebrations, including a series of Black History Month covers released in February of this year.

The Marvel's Voices: Comunidades 2022 anthology one-shot goes on sale September 28, featuring a variety of stories from creators of Latin descent, featuring Marvel Comics characters who share that heritage.

Get a look at all the Marvel Comics titles planned for release in September 2022 right here.

