Cobra Kai season 5 trailer teases a battle is about to break out in the Valley

Cobra Kai season 5 will land on Netflix very soon – and now we’re more excited than ever after seeing the latest trailer. This sees the stars back in action as a Karate Kid villain returns to the Valley.

Season 5 picks up in the aftermath of the 51st All Valley Karate Championship. As you may recall, both the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to be shut down. That teaser suggested the new series will focus on Terry Silver’s plans to franchise the dojos across the valley.

But that doesn't mean he's going to have an easy run of it. Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso will be doing his best to stop him in his tracks, and he'll need the help of his friends, including ally Chozen.

And while William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence planned to leave the Valley behind, it seems like he won't be able to resist joining the fight despite moonlighting as a cab driver. Robby and Miguel also come to blows in a series of emotionally-charged scenes. The trailer also confirmed Kreese would be coming back as it ended with a shot of him in prison and 'making friends' as only he can.

New pictures from the series recently confirmed that a major villain will be heading back to the Karate Kid universe. Sean Kanan’s Mike Barnes is back after his last appearance as the antagonist in The Karate Kid 3.

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix on September 9. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.

