Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Newnan Times-Herald
Help with rent, utilities available through state program
Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
Report: Corporate landlords flooded Atlanta area with eviction filings despite CDC pandemic moratorium
ATLANTA — A congressional report examining evictions during the pandemic highlights how larger, corporate landlords were responsible for a staggering proportion of evictions that occurred in metro Atlanta despite a CDC moratorium that was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic. The report was issued last month by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
weisradio.com
Floyd County Clerk of Courts Questioned About Actions Caught on Video
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has now asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving Floyd County Clerk of Courts Barbara Penson. Video footage of the longtime elected official shows Ms. Penson striking her cell phone with a hammer on a concrete wall near the Floyd County Courthouse. Ms. Penson then brought the damaged cell phone back inside the courthouse, according to reports. Penson has said that the cell phone belonged to her and was not public property, but admitted that hitting the phone with a hammer at the courthouse was “probably not the right place” to do it.
State, county leaders considering increased oversight of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Supporters of Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke during a public meeting Wednesday morning about their concerns with new leadership within the nonprofit’s board. “The safety is probably my biggest concern right now,” said Jama Hedgecoth, founder of the sanctuary. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding
The two candidates vying to lead Georgia’s public schools shared a stage Thursday to sound off on the top issues facing teachers and students at a forum sponsored by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. Incumbent Republican Superintendent Richard Woods listed his achievements over his eight years in office and pledged to build on […] The post Georgia state school superintendent candidates lay out visions for teacher retention, funding appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
City of South Fulton reinstates mask ordinance
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Masks are coming back for the city of South Fulton, according to a release on Wednesday. The city explained that its decision comes as COVID and monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia. So, what does the mask ordinance entail?. Essentially, employees and visitors -...
CBS 46
$7.6 million proposal could give Cobb County school bus drivers a pay raise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School bus drivers for the Cobb County School District could soon see extra money in their pockets. The school district superintendent on Thursday asked the board to pass a $5.25 per hour pay raise that every school bus driver would get. A part of this proposal...
CBS 46
Former U.S. attorney joins private law firm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor and who worked on corruption probes into former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Erskine joins the firm’s government investigations group. Previously, Erskine served as the U.S. Attorney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale completes $12.6 million expansion, renovation
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital recently completed a $12.6 million expansion and renovation, creating a new patient care area and updating departments. Construction began in July 2021 and created a 21-bed inpatient unit, included a renovation of the kitchen and two medical floors, replaced the roof on Building A, and converted two observation rooms into fully-equipped patient rooms.
CBS 46
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Local school online program that had mismanagement last year facing issues again
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a DeKalb Schools online program that had serious mismanagement problems at the start of the last school year is off to a bad start again. Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher discovered that a good example of the continuing problems...
VA employee took home a government car, disabled GPS and kept it for 4 months, officials say
ATLANTA — An employee of the Atlanta Veteran’s Affairs took a government owned car and never returned it. Channel 2′s Consumer Advocate Justin Gray learned that nobody noticed the car was stolen for more than 3 months. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
CBS 46
High inflation and costly fees taking toll on food truck operators
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the campus of Georgia Tech, students and staff lined up for a taste of the Gyro Chef food truck next the Tech Green. “The falafel is really good. I love it,” customer Abrija Goswami said. “Tender meat. It’s really good,” customer Justin Cornelius said....
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals
Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Affordable Housing Strike Force unveiled four major initiatives to fast-track affordable housing development, moving further toward the Mayor’s goal to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing. The Mayor convened the Strike Force earlier this year with a mission to prioritize development projects on publicly owned land based on […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduces five new affordable housing proposals appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GPB evening headlines for August 17, 2022
Rudy Giuliani has left the Fulton County courthouse, six hours after arriving to testify in a special grand jury probe. A family in Southeast Georgia's Camden County is seeking a federal investigation into the death of Latoya James. Georgia Allstate customers will see a 25% rise in their auto insurance...
Comments / 5