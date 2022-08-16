ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Linus Business#Business Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Agriculture Online

Focus farm bill on small farmers, not corporate ag, says Land Stewardship Project

When Congress writes the new farm bill, it should put a moratorium on agribusiness mergers, eliminate USDA cost-share money for methane digesters on factory farms and reduce crop insurance premiums for farmers who implement soil-health practices, said the Land Stewardship Project on Tuesday. The LSP, based in the upper Midwest and a proponent of sustainable agriculture, said the 2023 farm bill should restore competition in the marketplace and pay farmers for practices that have climate benefits.
WISCONSIN STATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability

As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNBC

These are the 10 highest paying global cities for interns, according to a new report

When it comes to finding an internship, factors like location, company culture, and work/life balance are extremely important for students and early career professionals. But with soaring inflation, good compensation is what motivates candidates the most. According to Holly Andrews, a professor in coaching & behavioral change at Henley Business...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road

Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2

Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World

We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

4 Steps to Build a Strong Company Culture During Mergers

Steffen Schebesta, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Toronto, is the CEO and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, an intuitive, all-in-one marketing solution for small businesses. We asked Steffen what strategies he deployed to maintain his company culture through an acquisition. Here's what he shared:. The influx of...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

However Tempting It May Be, Monitoring Employees Won’t Improve Productivity

It took me 31 minutes and nine seconds to complete a recent article from The New York Times. I know that because the publication used specialized software to track my activity, registering clicks, keystrokes and the amount of time my computer ran idle. While it doesn’t normally take me so long to read a piece, the Times kept the meter running when I took a break for some standard morning rituals: a shower, a smoothie, a switch of the laundry.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy