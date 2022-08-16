Read full article on original website
Related
The Hidden Costs of Running a Small Business
Pursuing and running a small business comes with a lot of costs, and some of those costs might be less obvious than others. Of course, you expect to pay for supplies and to pay your employees. But...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Fast Company
Employees are leaving these industries at higher rates. Here’s how to keep them
McKinsey & Company has released a new report that surveyed over 13,000 employees in six different countries, delving into what employees want from their jobs. Here are the key takeaways:. Employers should amp up their efforts to retain and attract talent. The study found that 40% of employees are planning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Best Entry-Level Jobs for Remote Workers
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
JOBS・
Global investor group to pressure corporations on water risks
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A global group of investors and pension funds have said they will push top corporate water users to address financial risks and protect resources, citing widespread droughts and severe weather.
Master of all trades: retrofit firm tackles climate and cost of living crises
B4Box in Stockport says by training workers in multiple skills it can build a better future and provide jobs
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Focus farm bill on small farmers, not corporate ag, says Land Stewardship Project
When Congress writes the new farm bill, it should put a moratorium on agribusiness mergers, eliminate USDA cost-share money for methane digesters on factory farms and reduce crop insurance premiums for farmers who implement soil-health practices, said the Land Stewardship Project on Tuesday. The LSP, based in the upper Midwest and a proponent of sustainable agriculture, said the 2023 farm bill should restore competition in the marketplace and pay farmers for practices that have climate benefits.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability
As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
freightwaves.com
Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
CNBC
These are the 10 highest paying global cities for interns, according to a new report
When it comes to finding an internship, factors like location, company culture, and work/life balance are extremely important for students and early career professionals. But with soaring inflation, good compensation is what motivates candidates the most. According to Holly Andrews, a professor in coaching & behavioral change at Henley Business...
freightwaves.com
Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road
Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
pymnts.com
Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2
Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
ceoworld.biz
Embrace Purpose Mindset in Addition to Growth for Continued Success in a Rapidly Changing World
We have experienced a wake-up call on several fronts that is prompting many to reflect on what is important in life. Since March of 2020, our work and personal world has completely changed and we are continuing to struggle to balance our work with our lives. More than 50 million have quit their jobs in “The Great Resignation”, where individuals are searching for meaning in their work. For business leaders this is of great concern and even for those that are at work, the work environment itself is changing.
Inc.com
4 Steps to Build a Strong Company Culture During Mergers
Steffen Schebesta, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Toronto, is the CEO and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, an intuitive, all-in-one marketing solution for small businesses. We asked Steffen what strategies he deployed to maintain his company culture through an acquisition. Here's what he shared:. The influx of...
The climate crisis pushed Kickstarter to switch to a 4-day workweek. The move has boosted productivity and attracted talent.
Employers from Kickstarter to Microsoft Japan have been trying four-day workweeks as a way to reduce worker burnout without sacrificing productivity.
However Tempting It May Be, Monitoring Employees Won’t Improve Productivity
It took me 31 minutes and nine seconds to complete a recent article from The New York Times. I know that because the publication used specialized software to track my activity, registering clicks, keystrokes and the amount of time my computer ran idle. While it doesn’t normally take me so long to read a piece, the Times kept the meter running when I took a break for some standard morning rituals: a shower, a smoothie, a switch of the laundry.
Comments / 0