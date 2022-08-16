ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Jacob
3d ago

what a trash excuse for a human

PopCrush

Woman Who Worked in Prison Reveals Why You Should Never Put Sticker Decals on Your Car

A woman on TikTok revealed why she will never put sticker decals on her car — and she's cautioning others to do the same. In a viral video which has so far garnered over 460,000 views, former prison corrections officer Michaela Katharina, who was responsible for securing inmates for two and a half years, reveals the "things [she] will never do after working in corrections."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Ominous New Details Emerge of Night Fiji Honeymooner Died

Christie Chen, the Memphis pharmacist who was allegedly beaten to death during her luxury honeymoon in Fiji, had a drunken fight with her new husband the night she was killed, the Daily Mail reports. According to an anonymous source, Chen was heard arguing with Bradley Robert Dawson after he inappropriately danced with someone else before the couple left the resort party they were attending. The source told the Daily Mail that later that night guests in a neighboring bungalow heard more arguing followed by a scream and then silence from the private bungalow the couple booked. A butler found Chen’s body the next day stuffed between the toilet and a wall with lacerations to the sides of her head so deep she couldn’t be embalmed because the fluid would have leaked, said a lawyer for Chen’s family. Dawson, who tried to flee the resort island in a kayak, has been charged with her murder and maintains that her death was an accident.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lefty Graves

Woman furious while she waits in the car for husband for 3 hours

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was furious with her husband when he insisted they stop at his sports buddy’s house on their way to dinner. My friend patiently waited in the car, and she finally fell asleep. Dinner reservations were at six, and it was five when they arrived.
Distractify

Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok

Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

