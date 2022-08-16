Christie Chen, the Memphis pharmacist who was allegedly beaten to death during her luxury honeymoon in Fiji, had a drunken fight with her new husband the night she was killed, the Daily Mail reports. According to an anonymous source, Chen was heard arguing with Bradley Robert Dawson after he inappropriately danced with someone else before the couple left the resort party they were attending. The source told the Daily Mail that later that night guests in a neighboring bungalow heard more arguing followed by a scream and then silence from the private bungalow the couple booked. A butler found Chen’s body the next day stuffed between the toilet and a wall with lacerations to the sides of her head so deep she couldn’t be embalmed because the fluid would have leaked, said a lawyer for Chen’s family. Dawson, who tried to flee the resort island in a kayak, has been charged with her murder and maintains that her death was an accident.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO