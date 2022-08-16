Read full article on original website
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Have Lunch After His Night Out With Mystery Woman: Photos
Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, but he was photographed out and about for the second time in two days on Aug. 17. The reality star grabbed lunch with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Beverly Hills. In photos, which you can see here, Scott can be seen wearing a swishy tracksuit as he held the door open for Kimberly at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Kimberly looked effortlessly stylish in her casual black dress, sneakers and sunglasses while chatting up Scott.
thebrag.com
‘Beauty and the Geek’ star says she’ll apply for ‘Love Island’ Australia
Beauty and the Geek Aimee Wooley appears to be enjoying her time in the spotlight; earlier this week she dominated headlines for pashing MAFS villain Dean Wells and has now told her followers she’ll apply for Love Island. During a Q&A session on Instagram, which seems to be all...
Jenna Dewan Rocks Daisy Dukes, Leopard Print Swimsuit On Beach With Son Callum
Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Taylor Lautner Is Getting Married, And His Wife's Name Could Be Super Awkward
The 'Twilight' actor proposed to Taylor Dome in November 2021.
wonderwall.com
'The O.C.' beauty makes X-rated comment regarding what she misses most about 'Saturday Night Live' star ex, plus more celeb love news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this news… Rachel Bilson is opening up about her relationship with ex Bill Hader again… On the Aug. 15 episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, the former "The O.C." star said that what she misses "the most" about the "Saturday Night Live" alum is his "big" you-know-what. "Let's move on," she said, shutting down the topic after bursting into raucous laughter. Earlier this year, Rachel called her 2020 split from the "Barry" actor "harder than childbirth."
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Rosie O’Donnell’s Malibu Home Is Pure Paradise! Take a Tour of Her Oceanfront Estate
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Andy Cohen Hilariously Compares Son Ben's Outfit Choice to Baby Lucy: Hers 'Is Flawless'
Andy Cohen's daughter Lucy Eve is winning the fashion game!. The Bravo star, 54, shared new photos of his kids on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, comparing their outfits to one another before declaring his 3-month-old daughter the best dressed. Cohen first shared a selfie featuring his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen...
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Little Black Cardigan Dress Is the Epitome of Late Summer Dressing
Hailey Bieber once again proved she's always three steps ahead of the curve by breaking out what might just be our new late summer uniform. On Wednesday, the supermodel stepped out with husband Justin Bieber, and her trendy take on an LBD was a masterclass in dressing for seasonal transitions.
thebrag.com
MAFS producers are “furious” over leaked brides from upcoming season
MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support in style. Members of the fashion-forward family were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investor's event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 17. Those in attendance included mom Kris Jenner...
Blake Lively Shares Joyful Photos from Family Trip to the 'Happiest Place on Earth'
Blake Lively kicked off her birthday celebrations early by taking a trip to the "happiest place on earth" with her family. The actress is turning 35 on August 25th and seems to agree that there's absolutely no better way to spend the milestone birthday than by channeling her inner-child at Disneyland!
Chris Pratt calls Jack the ‘best son’ in 10th birthday tribute
Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, is 10! The “Parks and Recreation” alum, 43, celebrated his eldest child’s milestone birthday with an Instagram tribute. “Happy Birthday to my first born, my smart, handsome, kind hearted, big boy Jack!” the actor captioned a Wednesday photo of sheep. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!!” The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star went on to call his and ex-wife Anna Faris’ son “the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for.” Pratt concluded, “Love you kid!” The “Jurassic World” star welcomed Jack with Faris,...
Narcity
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
Look: Michelle Jenneke's Beach Photo Is Going Viral
A little over a week ago, Australian hurdler Michelle Jenneke narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Fast forward to this Thursday, and it appears she's enjoying her time away from the track. On Thursday morning, Jenneke shared a picture of herself at the beach. The...
