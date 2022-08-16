Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this news… Rachel Bilson is opening up about her relationship with ex Bill Hader again… On the Aug. 15 episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, the former "The O.C." star said that what she misses "the most" about the "Saturday Night Live" alum is his "big" you-know-what. "Let's move on," she said, shutting down the topic after bursting into raucous laughter. Earlier this year, Rachel called her 2020 split from the "Barry" actor "harder than childbirth."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO