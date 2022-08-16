ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Have Lunch After His Night Out With Mystery Woman: Photos

Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, but he was photographed out and about for the second time in two days on Aug. 17. The reality star grabbed lunch with Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, in Beverly Hills. In photos, which you can see here, Scott can be seen wearing a swishy tracksuit as he held the door open for Kimberly at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Kimberly looked effortlessly stylish in her casual black dress, sneakers and sunglasses while chatting up Scott.
Jenna Dewan Rocks Daisy Dukes, Leopard Print Swimsuit On Beach With Son Callum

Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.
'The O.C.' beauty makes X-rated comment regarding what she misses most about 'Saturday Night Live' star ex, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this news… Rachel Bilson is opening up about her relationship with ex Bill Hader again… On the Aug. 15 episode of her "Broad Ideas" podcast, the former "The O.C." star said that what she misses "the most" about the "Saturday Night Live" alum is his "big" you-know-what. "Let's move on," she said, shutting down the topic after bursting into raucous laughter. Earlier this year, Rachel called her 2020 split from the "Barry" actor "harder than childbirth."
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
MAFS producers are “furious” over leaked brides from upcoming season

MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
Chris Pratt calls Jack the ‘best son’ in 10th birthday tribute

Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, is 10! The “Parks and Recreation” alum, 43, celebrated his eldest child’s milestone birthday with an Instagram tribute. “Happy Birthday to my first born, my smart, handsome, kind hearted, big boy Jack!” the actor captioned a Wednesday photo of sheep. “TEN!!?? WHAAAT!? Double digits!! Hard to believe it’s already been ten years!!” The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star went on to call his and ex-wife Anna Faris’ son “the best son, big brother, fisherman, scout, reader, mathematician, imagineer, builder, boxer and buddy a guy could ask for.” Pratt concluded, “Love you kid!” The “Jurassic World” star welcomed Jack with Faris,...
Look: Michelle Jenneke's Beach Photo Is Going Viral

A little over a week ago, Australian hurdler Michelle Jenneke narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Fast forward to this Thursday, and it appears she's enjoying her time away from the track. On Thursday morning, Jenneke shared a picture of herself at the beach. The...
