Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Why does Harrison Ford hate Star Wars?
YOU can't think of Star Wars without Han Solo coming to mind, the swashbuckling smuggler famously played by Harrison Ford. The role made Ford one of Hollywood's biggest stars - but did you know that he quietly HATES the beloved franchise?. Why does Harrison Ford hate Star Wars?. Despite kickstarting...
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
disneydining.com
Johnny Depp has landed a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years
Johnny Depp is stepping into a role he hasn’t played in more than 25 years. For the first time since 1997, Depp is directing a full-length feature film, and his fans can’t wait to see the finished product. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is slated to direct...
The Best James Bond Movie Ever Is Finally On Netflix
If Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had ended 10 years ago, in 2012, he’d be just as loved and respected for the role as he is today. While it’s true that Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021) brought added pathos to the story of Craig’s 007, the truth is, this era of the long-running spy franchise never really topped one specific movie. If Casino Royale was the 1977 Star Wars of the Daniel Craig Bond era, then that means Skyfall his Empire Strikes Back.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
Henry Cavill's Highlander remake is "closer than ever", says director Chad Stahelski
The Witcher star's enthusiasm for the project is "amazing", apparently
ComicBook
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
thedigitalfix.com
Donald Sutherland turned down millions to make Animal House
In Hollywood, it can be very hard to tell which movies are going to become smash hits and which will be damp squibs. Even for those directly involved, such as the cast, sometimes investing in the future success of a movie is not worth the gamble, and you just want your pay day upfront. But that can also be a costly mistake, as Donald Sutherland found out when he agreed to be in a friend’s comedy movie for a single day of filming during the height of his 70s fame.
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
thedigitalfix.com
The highest-grossing movies of all time
What are the highest-grossing movies of all time? Let’s face it – without the box-office returns, major studios wouldn’t be interested in giving away millions of dollars to filmmakers to make movies. And although box-office doesn’t necessarily dictate whether a film is good, it definitely shows what’s popular.
The Ringer
The 1987 Mega-Movie Draft With Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary!
We are drafting again and we have some special guests: Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary, longtime friends, filmmaking collaborators, and the hosts of the Video Archives Podcast, join Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan to pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of the movies from 1987. Tarantino...
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release
If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
thedigitalfix.com
Halle Berry almost got her own James Bond spin-off
Over the years, the James Bond movies have become a regular fixture in tinsel town, with each generation ushering in a new 007 actor. However, the spy movie franchise lacks a central female character, and in 2002 Halle Berry was set to make history by changing that fact. According to Indie Wire, a spin-off James Bond movie led by the actor was in the works before being killed by MGM studios.
Comments / 0