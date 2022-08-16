ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit

Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
LEWISTON, NY
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
State
New York State
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York

It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
BUSINESS
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps

Speed Awareness Week is wrapping up today across Western New York. Police have been out and about all this week catching speeders and writing tickets in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of high-speed driving. Last year during Speed Awareness Week, police in New York State wrote over...
TRAFFIC
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
#Western New York#Central New York#Upstate New York#Steuben#Dutchess
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State

I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States

According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Politics
Free Smoke Alarms Available in Western New York

In New York, and the United States of America, Fire remains one of the leading causes of property damage and death. Many professionals have stated that a majority of the deaths that are attributed to fire cold potential be prevented with the presence of working fire and smoke alarms. The...
POLITICS
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
BUFFALO, NY
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
