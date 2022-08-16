Read full article on original website
Related
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Is It Legal To Cross Canadian Border From New York State With Cannabis?
Now that marijuana is legal in both Canada and New York State, can you take it with you when you drive across the border to visit? The Canadian government legalized adult-use recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018. According to Canadian law,. - adults can possess up to 30 grams of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Western New York’s Most Famous Speed Traps
Speed Awareness Week is wrapping up today across Western New York. Police have been out and about all this week catching speeders and writing tickets in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of high-speed driving. Last year during Speed Awareness Week, police in New York State wrote over...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
New York State Town is HOTTEST Real Estate Market in America
The real estate market is absolutely insane right now. Especially in New York State buying a house was extremely competitive in the past 18 months. Prices of houses were going up to 50% MORE than value and houses were selling within days with tons of offers. Every year, Realtor.com releases...
RELATED PEOPLE
Help Name The Newest Penguin In Western New York
A new penguin has been born in Western New York and you have a chance to name them. A new penguin has been born at the Aquarium of Niagara and they are running a special contest to give you a chance to name the penguin. This is the 23rd penguin...
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Deadly Deer Disease Found In New York State County, First Case Of The Year
A deadly deer disease has made its first appearance of 2022 in Dutchess County in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report dead or sick deer. On Wednesday, August 17, the department confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County died from the disease.
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State
I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States
According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free Smoke Alarms Available in Western New York
In New York, and the United States of America, Fire remains one of the leading causes of property damage and death. Many professionals have stated that a majority of the deaths that are attributed to fire cold potential be prevented with the presence of working fire and smoke alarms. The...
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Improvement Program
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 1