Nasty Weather Ahead For Much Of New York
It looks like the weekend will wrap up much differently than it started. After a nice day on Saturday with most of us enjoying sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, we will see a different outlook for our Sunday. A massive storm front is moving in from the West and...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
“What The Hail” Is Going On In Western New York?
The weather has been extremely weird the last few days, with heavy rain and hail hitting some towns in Western New York while others remain sunny and clear. On Tuesday, heavy rain and hail clashed through Alden and it seemed like it would never end. Dave Fields took this video...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
6 Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Are Located In New York State
I'll be the first to admit that I am a grocery store snob. I am very particular about the brands and locations where I do my grocery shopping. In all fairness, I am pretty health conscious, so there are a limited number of stores that carry the brands and types of food I eat. I must not be alone in my snobbery though, because a few of my favs are on USA Today's list of the Top 10 Best Supermarket Brands for 2022. As a matter of fact, 6 of the grocery stores on the list actually have locations in New York State.
Can You Believe Wegmans Is Now Charging Extra For This?
It seems like every company here in Western New York is trying to make as much money as they can by charging more and more every single day. The Buffalo Bills launched a new line of Bills Mafia gear where a hood sweatshirt costs $150! Yes...a $150 for a sweatshirt with the Bills logo and Mafia logo on it!
These Restaurants In Western New York Offer Dog-Friendly Patio Dining
It's summer, and we all want to eat on the patio...but why would we want to do eat our lunch alone?. Luckily for us, there are plenty of restaurant options that allow your dog to dine with you in Western New York. Dogs are a part of your family, and...
Is It Legal To Cross Canadian Border From New York State With Cannabis?
Now that marijuana is legal in both Canada and New York State, can you take it with you when you drive across the border to visit? The Canadian government legalized adult-use recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018. According to Canadian law,. - adults can possess up to 30 grams of...
Free Smoke Alarms Available in Western New York
In New York, and the United States of America, Fire remains one of the leading causes of property damage and death. Many professionals have stated that a majority of the deaths that are attributed to fire cold potential be prevented with the presence of working fire and smoke alarms. The...
Help Name The Newest Penguin In Western New York
A new penguin has been born in Western New York and you have a chance to name them. A new penguin has been born at the Aquarium of Niagara and they are running a special contest to give you a chance to name the penguin. This is the 23rd penguin...
Rich People Are Moving Out Of New York State And Moving To These 5 States
According to a new 2022 study, rich people are moving out of New York State at an alarming rate. SmartAsset.com studied where high-income households are moving to and from in the United States. Households are considered high-income earners if they make more than $200,000 per year. While they only make up a small percentage of tax filings - 7 percent across all 50 states and the District of Columbia - their impact on state budgets can be huge,
2 Human Cases Of West Nile Virus Detected In New York State
West Nile Virus has been detected in New York, in both mosquitoes and humans. West Nile Virus is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. The virus can be very mild for some people or potentially deadly for others. What is West Nile Virus?. According to the New York Department of...
Follow These 12 New York Wine Trails For A Delightful Experience!
Upstate New York has a whopping 12 different wine trails. These are ever-increasing in popularity as more and more visitors come to our region to experience our award-winning wines and our beautiful wineries and vineyards. The trails are organized to give the visitor a comprehensive "trail guide" to all of...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
New York State Town is HOTTEST Real Estate Market in America
The real estate market is absolutely insane right now. Especially in New York State buying a house was extremely competitive in the past 18 months. Prices of houses were going up to 50% MORE than value and houses were selling within days with tons of offers. Every year, Realtor.com releases...
5 Ways People Are Screwing Up Chicken Wings
Here in Western New York chicken wings, aka wings, are held in high regard and they should be handled a certain way. Some people will argue that this is a free country and you can do what you want with your wings, but true connoisseurs of the mighty wing know that to properly respect the heritage of the wing you must treat it right.
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
