ETOnline.com
QVC’s Big Beauty Sale Is Here: Save Up to 50% Off on Best Selling Beauty From Sunday Riley, Tatcha, and More
QVC's big beauty sale is here, and you don't want to miss out. The retailer is offering up to 50% off best-selling beauty from all of our favorite brands. Save on best-selling products from Sunday Riley, Tatcha, Elemis, Bobbi Brown, and more during the savings event, which runs through August 26.
ETOnline.com
Sunday Riley Bestsellers Are 20% Off at Anthropologie's Skincare Sale—This Weekend Only
When it comes to skincare products, not all models are designed equally. Some products will hydrate your skin, while others will dry it out, and it's rare to find one that is a one-stop shop. Or at least, it was. During Anthropologie's Skincare Sale, maintain your glowing, smooth complexion—despite the heat— by adding Sunday Riley to your shopping bags. Now through Sunday, August 21, every Sunday Riley product is on sale at Anthropologie for 20% off.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Skirt & Long Dramatic Veil As She Marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves, per photos obtained by TMZ. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
ETOnline.com
Patrick Swayze's Wife Lisa Niemi Shares Memories of Him Ahead of 'Dirty Dancing's 35th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Lisa Niemi is reflecting on her late husband's life and career. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Patrick Swayze's widow ahead of the 35th anniversary of one of his most beloved roles -- Johnny Castle in Dirty Dancing. "It's really incredible," Niemi says of the continued love for the movie, which...
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Every Celebrity in Attendance
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are a magnetic couple who are a draw at the box office and their wedding. Just check out the celebrity guest list!. Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were spotted Friday arriving in Georgia for the extravagant shindig. Page Six obtained photos of the lovely couple looking like they were ready to start the celebration. Damon sported a huge smile while donning a ball cap and shades. Barroso arrived in a white jump suit.
ETOnline.com
Mama June Gets a Makeover, Discusses Her Sobriety on 'Super Sized Salon' (Exclusive)
Mama June opens up about her road to sobriety while getting a makeover on Friday's episode of Super Sized Salon, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek. "My addictions were cocaine and meth," the reality star tells Jamie Lopez, the owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, the first salon to cater to plus-size women. Mama June goes on to say that she now stays away from all drugs and alcohol in an effort to remain completely sober.
ETOnline.com
Casey Affleck Offers Bizarre Reason for Skipping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding
Casey Affleck tried to explain why he bailed on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, and his reason was quite the yawner. TMZ obtained video of the 47-year-old actor Saturday morning in L.A. on a Starbucks run. Casey, Ben's little brother and only sibling, was on the phone holding a Venti-sized cup of coffee and tall-sized cup of water as he walked out of the joint and headed to his car.
ETOnline.com
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow Team Up to Host MTV Video Music Awards 2022
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and the masters of ceremony have officially been named! Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will team up to share emcee duties, it was announced on Thursday. In a press release for the event, the trio of...
ETOnline.com
Kanye West Addresses Criticism for Selling His Clothes Out of Construction Bags
You can't tell Kanye “Ye” West nothing when it comes to the way his latest Yeezy GAP collection is being presented in stores. Earlier this week, a picture of the collection went viral when it showed the clothes piled up in various big black bags. Users on social media were quick to point out the rapper’s insensitivity toward the homeless.
ETOnline.com
The Sweet History Behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Second Wedding Location
Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house. The home where...
ETOnline.com
Zoe Kravitz Reflects on Backlash Following Will Smith Oscars Comment: 'It's a Scary Time to Have an Opinion'
Zoe Kravitz has some second thoughts about the way she responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars. In a since-deleted photo caption on social media from the Academy Awards earlier this year, she wrote: "Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now." The 33-year-old actress doubled down in a second post, "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."
ETOnline.com
'Making The Cut' Season 3: Shop the Winning Looks from Episodes 1 and 2
One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.
ETOnline.com
Drew Barrymore Reveals Who She'd Want to Play Her in a Biopic
Drew Barrymore hopped on the fast-spreading TikTok trend to not-so-secretly reveal her best onscreen kiss, most surprising phone contact, and dream biopic actress this week. The video trend, which involves quickly flashing photos in response to prompts like "best onscreen kiss" or "celebrity crush," is meant to move so fast that viewers can't tell who the answer pertains to. Nevertheless, fans will go to great lengths to pause or slow down the videos in order to track down the celebrity’s answers.
ETOnline.com
Linda Evangelista Has Face Taped Back for Photo Shoot After Cosmetic Procedure Fallout
Linda Evangelista is back doing what she loves -- no matter what it takes. The 57-year-old model covers the September issue of British Vogue, and shares what went into her stunning photos. The magazine notes that Evangelista wanted to make it clear that "makeup artist Pat McGrath gently drew her...
ETOnline.com
Kenan Thompson Has Some Ideas for Possible 'Good Burger' Sequel
If you're still holding out hope for a Good Burger sequel after 25 years, Kenan Thompson has some news for you. On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live star teased a potential sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon film -- which featured Thompson alongside Kel Mitchell in the lead roles -- during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
ETOnline.com
Debby Ryan Reflects on 11-Year Anniversary of Disney's 'Jessie' (Exclusive)
Debby Ryan is looking back at her time as a Disney Channel star and director fondly. This year marks the 11th anniversary of her show, Jessie, premiering and the actress says the series not only inspired her to branch out in her entertainment career but also gave her confidence onscreen.
