31 Times Kids Drove Their Parents Bonkers This Summer That'll Make You Relieved The School Year's About To Start
1. This parent is definitely happy the days of sidewalk chalk are coming to an end:
2 letter 2 different words from facepalm
2. This parent will be happy their dog will be left alone during the day:
My kid drew eyebrows and a mustache on our chihuahua. 😳 from funny
3. This parent has got to be thanking their lucky stars they won't have to bring their kid on mid-week errands:
4. This parent is definitely relieved their little prankster's heading back to school:
My daughter has figured out how to change the picture on my watch, by using my phone. Oh and apparently she knows the password to my phone. from mildlyinfuriating
5. Ditto for this parent, whose kid's prank got a little too hardcore:
6. These parents will finally get some alone time without their kid busting in:
7. This parent will only have to worry about sleepovers — and demon summoning — on weekends now:
8. And this parent won't have to worry about foreign objects in the coffee she sips during meetings:
9. This parent will be able to enjoy their morning donut without their kid licking off the frosting:
10. This parent can once again send emails that actually make sense:
11. And this parent will hopefully avoid, er...explicit work emails:
12. This parent will be relieved to have their office to themselves during the day:
13. This parent is likely relieved that all their summery plants will no longer end up in the toilet:
i hate my son from mildlyinfuriating
14. This parent will finally get some ice cream to themselves:
How my kid put this ice cream back in the freezer. from mildlyinfuriating
15. I'm sure this parent is relieved to be able to keep their floors spill-free (at least during school hours):
16. The parent of this kid is probably psyched to be able to avoid air travel for a bit:
17. And the parents of this kid are definitely happy to avoid road trips for a bit:
18. This parent is likely also relieved to not have any trips for a while:
19. Along with this parent:
20. This parent will finally be able to nap without having to worry about financial ruin.
My kid tried to use my finger while I was napping to sign him up for this app from mildlyinfuriating
21. This kid will have far less opportunities to leave week-old meals in their play kitchen:
22. This parent will have a short reprieve of their kids conspiring against them:
Happy Thanksgiving 🙃 4 year old unlocked the door to my office with a penny and let my 2 year old in to create this $4,000 masterpiece. from macbookpro
23. And coming up with dastardly plans:
24. This parent will finally have a toilet that isn't sentient:
My 5 year old got a hold of a marker and disappeared into the bathroom and then I found this after investigating. from funny
25. This kid can now deface the dolls at school, and not at home:
26. These kids' parents can avoid sibling fights during the day (unless, god forbid, their kids are in the same class):
My son teased his sister and she threw a Switch controller at my parent's 75" TV from Wellthatsucks
27. This parent will be able to grill without worrying about dog poop getting on their food:
Just fired up the grill to cook dinner and my daughter just smashed both sides of scrubber in fresh dog doo. from Wellthatsucks
28. This parent may no longer have "help" to wash their car, but that might be for the best:
Daughter helped me wash my car but with a rock from Wellthatsucks
29. This kid will have a whole lot less time on their hands to do stuff like this:
Thanks son from mildlyinfuriating
30. And this:
My daughter "fixed" my keyboard for me. from Wellthatsucks
31. And finally, this parent will be spared epic burns like this one once their kid is forced to put away their bracelet-making kit for the year:
My daughter made me this bracelet today from funny
Comments / 0