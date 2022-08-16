ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful

Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

County faces tough decisions to prevent further beach erosion

Keeping Flagler County’s sand beaches from eroding into the Atlantic will cost millions of dollars per year and may involve extending a planned Army Corps of Engineers beach project further along the county’s 18-mile coast. Commissioners discussed options during a workshop Aug. 15 as they reviewed the results...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

County extends deadline for new agreement on developer fees

Flagler County commissioners at an Aug. 15 meeting agreed to extend a timeline to develop a new interlocal agreement that would dictate how and when developers pay fees to offset their developments’ impacts on local schools. The commission shifted the deadline to approve an agreement from Sept. 1 to...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Unscheduled alarm prompts lockdown at Matanzas High School

Just after 11:15 Thursday morning, an alarm sounded on the campus of Matanzas High School. It was not a previously scheduled test or drill, so school administrators quickly placed the campus on lockdown. Within minutes, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Palm Coast Fire Department...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
palmcoastobserver.com

American Legion Post 115 honors Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton

Palm Coast Fire Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton has been awarded the 2022 Law & Order and First Responder Award by the Flagler American Legion Post #115 for his outstanding contribution to the fire service for his leadership of the Driver Engineer Field Training program for the Palm Coast Fire Department.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
flaglernewsweekly.com

Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr.

Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr. Mr. & Mrs. Carl Jones of Palm Coast, Florida are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming nuptials of their daughter, Carly Alexandria to Steve Campbell, Jr. son of Mr. & Mrs. Steve Campbell, Sr. of Brownsburg, Indiana. Carly received her BA from The...
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned

SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Coast City Council#Smart Growth America#The City Council#Central Place#Cimmaron Drive

Comments / 0

Community Policy