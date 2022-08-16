Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
palmcoastobserver.com
County faces tough decisions to prevent further beach erosion
Keeping Flagler County’s sand beaches from eroding into the Atlantic will cost millions of dollars per year and may involve extending a planned Army Corps of Engineers beach project further along the county’s 18-mile coast. Commissioners discussed options during a workshop Aug. 15 as they reviewed the results...
palmcoastobserver.com
County extends deadline for new agreement on developer fees
Flagler County commissioners at an Aug. 15 meeting agreed to extend a timeline to develop a new interlocal agreement that would dictate how and when developers pay fees to offset their developments’ impacts on local schools. The commission shifted the deadline to approve an agreement from Sept. 1 to...
palmcoastobserver.com
Unscheduled alarm prompts lockdown at Matanzas High School
Just after 11:15 Thursday morning, an alarm sounded on the campus of Matanzas High School. It was not a previously scheduled test or drill, so school administrators quickly placed the campus on lockdown. Within minutes, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Palm Coast Fire Department...
palmcoastobserver.com
American Legion Post 115 honors Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton
Palm Coast Fire Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton has been awarded the 2022 Law & Order and First Responder Award by the Flagler American Legion Post #115 for his outstanding contribution to the fire service for his leadership of the Driver Engineer Field Training program for the Palm Coast Fire Department.
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
Flagler Beach man killed in hit & run crash in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol crash investigators are working to identify the driver who hit a man with their car early Tuesday morning then drove away from the scene. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers say the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man...
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach
Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
palmcoastobserver.com
Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr.
Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr. Mr. & Mrs. Carl Jones of Palm Coast, Florida are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming nuptials of their daughter, Carly Alexandria to Steve Campbell, Jr. son of Mr. & Mrs. Steve Campbell, Sr. of Brownsburg, Indiana. Carly received her BA from The...
WCJB
Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man has been sentenced to forty years in prison after he killed a man and tried to get rid of the evidence in 2018. 40-year-old Jake Napier was arrested on charges of second-degree murder as well as arson after he shot a man and then proceeded to burn the body using a can of gas.
WESH
Men accused in caught-on-camera attack on Sanford teen arraigned
SANFORD, Fla. — Two men accused of attacking teenagers in Seminole County, an altercation which included a viral video, are now facing formal criminal charges. "Burning out racing through my (expletive) neighborhood!" a man exclaims on cellphone video. The 16-year-old pulled out his phone to record as much as...
DEPUTIES: Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
Jacksonville police searching for person of interest in murder investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard on Sunday. JSO is asking for the community’s help to find the person suspected to be involved. The person was seen on surveillance video in...
