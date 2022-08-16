Read full article on original website
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over AccidentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Yardbarker
OSU's Mike Gundy blasts Oklahoma and Texas for SEC move: 'That's why they did it...all for the money'
Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.
FOX Sports
Mike Gundy saying Oklahoma and Texas 'took the money and ran' means this | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young reacts to Mike Gundy’s comments about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Gundy was quoted as saying ‘People can talk about all the reasons, but that’s why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them’ in an interview with ESPN.
FOX Sports
Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns
It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
theScore
Power 5 preview: Most important name for each Big 12 team
Baylor (12-2) - Dave Aranda. Aranda orchestrated an incredible turnaround in his second year with Baylor, improving from a dismal 2-7 record in 2020 to a conference title-winning 12-2 mark in 2022. That performance should give Baylor fans confidence that Aranda can maintain a level of excellence despite some significant roster turnover.
Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Nebraska Cornhuskers
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season for Oklahoma fans, the Sooners travel to Lincoln for a rematch.
SPORTS BUZZ: Newark High kicks off preseason with playoff hopes
It’s been a long time since Newark’s football team started a preseason having come off a playoff appearance the previous one.
High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 high school football season officially kicked off in New Mexico on Thursday night, and plenty of metro teams were in on the action. In a class 6A matchup, Santa Fe made the trip down Albuquerque to battle West Mesa at Nusenda Community Stadium. It was the first game as head […]
