Fort Worth, TX

Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns

It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy jokes brother's Oklahoma resignation will provide 'good chapter' for future book

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy briefly touched on his brother Cale Gundy’s resignation from Oklahoma Saturday for using a "racially charged word" multiple times. Cale Gundy resigned earlier this month and admitted to reading a "shameful and hurtful" word aloud while trying to make an example of a distracted player during a film session. The current Cowboys head coach was asked about his brother and the issue in the Sooners program.
Power 5 preview: Most important name for each Big 12 team

Baylor (12-2) - Dave Aranda. Aranda orchestrated an incredible turnaround in his second year with Baylor, improving from a dismal 2-7 record in 2020 to a conference title-winning 12-2 mark in 2022. That performance should give Baylor fans confidence that Aranda can maintain a level of excellence despite some significant roster turnover.
High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 high school football season officially kicked off in New Mexico on Thursday night, and plenty of metro teams were in on the action. In a class 6A matchup, Santa Fe made the trip down Albuquerque to battle West Mesa at Nusenda Community Stadium. It was the first game as head […]
