Home sales up in Crook County but home prices dip

Sales in Crook County have increased 16.8% in Quarter 2 from 2021 to 2022, but prices have dropped

A new report analyzing the Central and Southern Oregon real estate market shows increasing homes sales in Crook County but a slight year-over-year dip in home prices.

The report, prepared by Matthew Garnder, Windermere Real Estate's chief economist, includes an economic overview of the two regions, the quantity of homes sales and prices, broken out by county as well as the number of days on the market. All the data analyzed was pulled from the second quarter of 2022.

Crook County has seen a substantially greater increase in the quantity of home sales from the second quarter of 2021 and 2022. Homes sales increased 16.8% for that quarter, far outpacing runner-up Josephine County (2.4% increase). Jefferson County ranked third with a net change of 0, while Deschutes County ranked lowest with a year-over-year decline of 21.1% during the quarter.

"The drop in sales is not troubling; the market is only reverting back to its pre-pandemic pace," Gardner reports. "There will certainly be some markets that underperform, and this may make it feel as if the market is collapsing, but it isn't."

Home prices were a different story. Deschutes County led the way in price increase with a 21% year-over-year change in the second quarter. Jefferson County saw a modest increase of 3.4%, ranking them behind Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties, while Crook County's home prices actually dropped 1.1%.

Gardner said the price changes suggest home sellers are still confident and added that he "will be closely monitoring list prices going forward, as they will be the first indicator that the market is cooling."

He also said that home prices have not been significantly influenced yet by the increase in mortgage rates. According to his report, rates rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022 (3.79%) to the second quarter (5.24%). Rates are forecasted to continue climbing in the third and fourth quarter this year, peaking at 5.90% in quarter four, before dropping slightly in 2023.

"Average rates for a 30-year conforming mortgage were 3.11% at the end of 2021, but since then have jumped over 1.5% -- the largest increase since 1987," he said. "The speed of the surge in rates is due to the market having quickly priced in the seven-to-eight rate increase the Fed is expected to implement this year. Because the mortgage market has priced this into the rates they are offering today, my forecast suggests that we are getting close to a ceiling in rates, and it is my belief that they will rise modestly in the second quarter before stabilizing for the balance of the year."

Deschutes County homes stayed on the market for the shortest timeframe in quarter two, an average of 16 days. Homes in Crook and Jefferson counties stayed on the market the longest, with Crook County averaging 35 days and Jefferson County 36.

Gardner concludes that the Central and Southern Oregon regions are in a sellers' market. He notes that while the job market is recovering slowly, the housing market is still performing strongly.

"As we move through the year, some may believe that they market is underperforming, but this is not the case," he said. "Despite dramatically rising financing costs, buyers still appear to be motivated. List prices have yet to 'roll over,' suggesting that sellers are still confident. This, combined with the other data presented here, tells me that they are still in the driver's seat."