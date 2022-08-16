ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County, OR

Home sales up in Crook County but home prices dip

By Jason Chaney
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 3 days ago
Sales in Crook County have increased 16.8% in Quarter 2 from 2021 to 2022, but prices have dropped

A new report analyzing the Central and Southern Oregon real estate market shows increasing homes sales in Crook County but a slight year-over-year dip in home prices.

The report, prepared by Matthew Garnder, Windermere Real Estate's chief economist, includes an economic overview of the two regions, the quantity of homes sales and prices, broken out by county as well as the number of days on the market. All the data analyzed was pulled from the second quarter of 2022.

Crook County has seen a substantially greater increase in the quantity of home sales from the second quarter of 2021 and 2022. Homes sales increased 16.8% for that quarter, far outpacing runner-up Josephine County (2.4% increase). Jefferson County ranked third with a net change of 0, while Deschutes County ranked lowest with a year-over-year decline of 21.1% during the quarter.

"The drop in sales is not troubling; the market is only reverting back to its pre-pandemic pace," Gardner reports. "There will certainly be some markets that underperform, and this may make it feel as if the market is collapsing, but it isn't."

Home prices were a different story. Deschutes County led the way in price increase with a 21% year-over-year change in the second quarter. Jefferson County saw a modest increase of 3.4%, ranking them behind Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties, while Crook County's home prices actually dropped 1.1%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJKkdFc00

Gardner said the price changes suggest home sellers are still confident and added that he "will be closely monitoring list prices going forward, as they will be the first indicator that the market is cooling."

He also said that home prices have not been significantly influenced yet by the increase in mortgage rates. According to his report, rates rose sharply from the first quarter of 2022 (3.79%) to the second quarter (5.24%). Rates are forecasted to continue climbing in the third and fourth quarter this year, peaking at 5.90% in quarter four, before dropping slightly in 2023.

"Average rates for a 30-year conforming mortgage were 3.11% at the end of 2021, but since then have jumped over 1.5% -- the largest increase since 1987," he said. "The speed of the surge in rates is due to the market having quickly priced in the seven-to-eight rate increase the Fed is expected to implement this year. Because the mortgage market has priced this into the rates they are offering today, my forecast suggests that we are getting close to a ceiling in rates, and it is my belief that they will rise modestly in the second quarter before stabilizing for the balance of the year."

Deschutes County homes stayed on the market for the shortest timeframe in quarter two, an average of 16 days. Homes in Crook and Jefferson counties stayed on the market the longest, with Crook County averaging 35 days and Jefferson County 36.

Gardner concludes that the Central and Southern Oregon regions are in a sellers' market. He notes that while the job market is recovering slowly, the housing market is still performing strongly.

"As we move through the year, some may believe that they market is underperforming, but this is not the case," he said. "Despite dramatically rising financing costs, buyers still appear to be motivated. List prices have yet to 'roll over,' suggesting that sellers are still confident. This, combined with the other data presented here, tells me that they are still in the driver's seat."



Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1972: Hunting accident results in fatality

Man sitting in passenger seat of car stood up just before man in driver side fired gun 110 years ago August 15, 1912 A dispatch to the Journal from Salem says: After chasing both ends of the low rainbow in an effort to recover the money he expended in serving a subpoena issued in another county, Sheriff W. B. Snider is still holding the sack and has been advised by Assistant Attorney General Van Winkle that his fees are gone forever. When the sheriff of Crooks County sent the subpoena to Sheriff Snider of Lake County, the latter sent one...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Applicant pulls plug on Crossing Trails destination resort in Powell Butte

Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvementsA controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn. According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort...
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Central Oregonian

Water project funds announced for Crook and Wheeler counties

The local projects join a total of€¯ 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding billsOregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. Some of the funding will benefit projects in Crook and Wheeler counties. $2.5 million is set aside for Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure while another $1.019 million will be provided for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade. The local projects join a total of 111 others that were included in the FY23...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Cookie Chain Expands to Bend

Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite

A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
