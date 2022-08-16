Water project funds announced for Crook and Wheeler counties

The local projects join a total of€¯ 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding bills

Oregon's U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden recently announced funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills.

Some of the funding will benefit projects in Crook and Wheeler counties. $2.5 million is set aside for Ochoco Irrigation District for McKay Creek infrastructure while another $1.019 million will be provided for the Wheeler County Office of Emergency Management for its radio system upgrade.

The local projects join a total of 111 others that were included in the FY23 federal funding bills, with investment in wildfire and drought resiliency, affordable housing, health care, education and more, while creating essential services and jobs.

"No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,"said Merkley."I am pleased to have worked with my colleagues on the committee and Sen. Wyden to secure funding for these important homegrown projects, and we'll keep pushing to get them across the finish line for Oregonians."

Wyden went on to note that during town halls, residents have told him that federal investments should reflect their priorities to generate jobs in their communities, keep everybody safe and build an even stronger quality of life across the state.

"I'm gratified the teamwork with Oregonians who know their local priorities best has produced such promising federal investments to strengthen communities all across Oregon," he added. "Bottom line, our state's communities are focused on coming together to forge Oregon Way solutions that build a better state just like these targeted investments, and I'll keep battling to make sure these projects advance."

The 111 Oregon community-initiated projects were spread out among bills produced by the Appropriations subcommittees, including 20 projects in the Interior, Environment and Related Agencies subcommittee, of which Merkley is chair. The Senate bills next need to be merged with legislation produced by the House of Representatives, a process expected later in the year. The Senators will continue to advocate that the Oregon projects are included in the combined bill.