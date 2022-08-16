ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

New Utica skate park coming soon

City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is moving forward with plans to build a new skate park at the Lincoln Playground. He’s obtained close to $500,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act to build the park. "It is giving us the opportunity and the ability to do the things...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Dave Portnoy rates Utica restaurants as part of One Bite Pizza Reviews

UTICA, N.Y. – David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was in Utica at the end of July to try pizza from three local restaurants for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. Portnoy stopped by O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street, Slice on Genesee Street and Nina’s Pizza, also on Genesee Street.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica looking to invest in the Val Bialas area

The City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of the city. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Concerts series kicks off at Historic Old St. John's Church this Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. – The first in what organizers hope to be an ongoing concert series will be held this Sunday at the Historic Old St. John’s Church on Bleecker Street in Utica. Sunday’s free concert will feature the Ida Tili-Trebicka trio, with Tili-Trebicka on the piano, vocals by Janet Brown and violin by William Knuth.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Coffee with a Cop on civil service exam deadline day

Utica police met with the community during a Coffee with a Cop event at Marr-Logg House in Utica Friday, which is also the last day to apply to take the civil service exam to become a police officer. Utica police officers hold Coffee with a Cop event ahead of civil...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Skate Park(s) coming soon

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced that funding has been approved for a new skate park at Lincoln Playground. It's one of 2 skate parks the City plans to build.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd

FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van. Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. Due to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

2 arrested after stolen camper found abandoned in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a camper in Marcy last week. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a camper was found abandoned on Old River Road around 7 a.m. on Aug. 9. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the camper had been...
MARCY, NY

