WKTV
Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
WKTV
International box lacrosse tournament to bring world's best players to Utica in the fall
The North American Invitational will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2. International box lacrosse tournament to bring world's best players to Utica in the fall. The North American Invitational will be held at the Adirondack Bank Center from Thursday, September 29...
WKTV
New Utica skate park coming soon
City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is moving forward with plans to build a new skate park at the Lincoln Playground. He’s obtained close to $500,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act to build the park. "It is giving us the opportunity and the ability to do the things...
WKTV
Dave Portnoy rates Utica restaurants as part of One Bite Pizza Reviews
UTICA, N.Y. – David Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was in Utica at the end of July to try pizza from three local restaurants for his One Bite Pizza Reviews. Portnoy stopped by O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street, Slice on Genesee Street and Nina’s Pizza, also on Genesee Street.
WKTV
City of Utica looking to invest in the Val Bialas area
The City of Utica is looking to invest in the Val Bialas area of the city. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is considering plans to re-open the ski center in South Utica. Right now, the city is looking into the cost of snowmaking equipment as well as the possible return on investment.
WKTV
Concerts series kicks off at Historic Old St. John's Church this Sunday
UTICA, N.Y. – The first in what organizers hope to be an ongoing concert series will be held this Sunday at the Historic Old St. John’s Church on Bleecker Street in Utica. Sunday’s free concert will feature the Ida Tili-Trebicka trio, with Tili-Trebicka on the piano, vocals by Janet Brown and violin by William Knuth.
WKTV
Kris-Tech Wire hands out $40K in school supplies while collecting donations for Salvation Army
ROME, N.Y. – Kris-Tech Wire in Rome gave out more than $40,000 worth of school supplies Thursday in exchange for canned goods to donate to the local Salvation Army. The Hungry for Education Can Drive was held at the Kris-Tech location on Otis Street. "For us, most of us...
WKTV
Coffee with a Cop on civil service exam deadline day
Utica police met with the community during a Coffee with a Cop event at Marr-Logg House in Utica Friday, which is also the last day to apply to take the civil service exam to become a police officer. Utica police officers hold Coffee with a Cop event ahead of civil...
WKTV
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
WKTV
New Skate Park(s) coming soon
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri announced that funding has been approved for a new skate park at Lincoln Playground. It's one of 2 skate parks the City plans to build.
WKTV
Utica police officers hold Coffee with a Cop event ahead of civil service exam deadline
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police officers met with the community at Marr-Logg House during the latest Coffee with a Cop event on Friday, which was also the last day to apply to take the civil service exam to become a police officer. The event was held at the restaurant...
WKTV
Amazon driver taken to hospital after two-car accident in Floyd
FLOYD, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s were called to Camden Road in the town of Floyd Saturday Morning for a two-car accident involving an Amazon van. Police say 76-year-old Richard Hayes of Fort Meyers, Florida attempted to pass a car using the southbound lane of the roadway. Due to...
WKTV
State police searching for man suspected of stealing from Oneonta Walmart
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from the Walmart on Route 23 in Oneonta. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for several items on July 30 around 3:30 p.m. The suspect is...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
WKTV
Crews face challenges in Motel 6 fire, Oneida County Sheriff’s search for person of interest
ORISKANY, N.Y. - Fire crews responded to Motel 6 in Oriskany for reports of a fire early Saturday morning. Oriskany Fire Department responded to the intersection of 5920 Airline Street and Hangar Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and fire coming from the...
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
WKTV
2 arrested after stolen camper found abandoned in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing a camper in Marcy last week. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a camper was found abandoned on Old River Road around 7 a.m. on Aug. 9. During the investigation, the sheriff’s office learned the camper had been...
WKTV
Oneonta woman sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for trafficking meth, heroin, fentanyl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A woman from Oneonta was sentenced to nearly six years in prison on Thursday for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. Jillian Eckberg, 43, previously pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, admitting she brought narcotics from New York City to Tupper Laker, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid and delivered them to customers who redistributed them.
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff’s investigate bomb threat at Rome Walmart
Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at a Rome Walmart late Friday night. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the Walmart located at 5815 Taberg Road. Police say an employee received a call stating that there was a bomb in the store. Police evacuated the store, brought in...
