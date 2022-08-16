ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

No threat found after DeSoto schools placed on lockdown

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, August 16th, 2022 03:02

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No threat was found after multiple DeSoto schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officials said in a statement that an unknown person contacted the DeSoto Police Department and made a threat that led to the lockdowns of Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy (KJTMA), Cockrell Hill Elementary, Woodridge Elementary, and The Meadows Elementary.

However; at 9:20 a.m., all campuses were released to normal activity after no credible threats were identified by the district nor law enforcement.

Officials said out of an abundance of caution, DeSoto ISD will "provide a heightened patrol throughout the remainder of the day."

Comments / 0

 

