Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home
If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Sergeant and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at...
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters
It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022
Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
Watch As Chihuahua Rings Tiny Doorbell To Alert Her Owner She Needs 'Potty'
A 2019 study in the Journal of Veterinary Behavior found that large dogs were "more likely to be fully house-trained" than small dogs.
Pregnant Cat Is Abandoned In Woodlands, But Is Found By A Dog Walker And Gives Birth To Two Healthy Kittens
While the whole world is still fighting the invisible enemy COVID-19, there are some who have fights of their own. These are abandoned animals, who, in the face of the crisis, are often forgotten. On March 11, a pregnant cat along with two other cats was dumped in a cardboard box in the woodlands to fight for her and her kittens’ lives.
How to Make Difficult Decisions at the End of a Cat’s Life
Although many people think they will know when the right time comes to euthanize a pet, it can be a tough decision. Quality of life scales may help and can identify changes that will improve the pet’s quality of life and give them more time. Think about what is...
A Sweet Dog Who Recently Lost Her Puppies Adopts 3 Newborn Kittens Who Urgently Needed Help
Animal rescuer Stacee Jones has taken care of more than 100 dogs and cats. She believed she had seen it all until one day, a few months ago, when she took in some animals separately who needed each other adjacent to the Jelly’s Place-sponsored shelter in San Pablo, California (United States).
The Unwanted New York Dogs That Are Still Looking For Their Forever Homes
The New York Animal Care Centre has waived all adoption fees on dogs over 45 pounds, until the end of August, as part of the "Clear the Shelters" campaign.
Where Are Cat Trainers Svitlana and Maryna Savitsky Now?
With Netflix’s ‘Inside the Mind of a Cat’ delving deep into the true capabilities of the pouncing felines, we get a complete insight into not just their intellect but also their connection with humans. That’s because this adorably gripping yet relatively mellow documentary features both experts and trainers as they blend science with sentiments to showcase cats are no less than any other pet. Amongst them were Maryna and Svitlana Savitsky of the Savitsky Cats — so now, if you wish to learn more about them, their work, as well as their current standing, we’ve got the details for you.
What pet parents don’t know about lifetime cost of care
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: In this study as well, they have the cost of a 15 year old dog averaging between $19,893 up to $55,132. Cats $15,055, up to $45,790. And what I liked about this study is they broke it down by month to how much it costs per month. So for dogs about $111, up to $306 per month. The cat, $84 per month and $254 month. Why do you think that's significant for us as professionals to know that?
Bil-Jac dog food debuts Smart-Jacs functional treats
Healthy treat line addressing specific needs perfect for training and rewarding dogs. Bil-Jac Super Premium Dog Food has unveiled Smart-Jacs Dog Treats, a line of delicious treats to help promote dog health. Ideal for training and rewarding dogs, the functional treats in the line consist of one that helps support healthy digestion and the other that helps nourish skin & coat.
