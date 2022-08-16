ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder

It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Cheryl E Preston

A beagle puppy and his mother are the first of 62 rescued dogs to find a foster home

If you have been following the story of the beagles who were rescued from a laboratory in Culpeper Virginia it's time to pull out your tissues and have a good cry. For readers who are not familiar the animals were being mistreated while utilized for research and scientific experimentation. There were more than 4,000 beagles who were rescued and 64 of those found their way to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke where they will receive medical care and TLC until they find foster homes and ultimately a fur-ever home.
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up

Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters

It’s no secret that there is an astounding number of dogs in shelters and rescues waiting for their fur-ever homes. In the United States alone, 3.1 million dogs enter shelters on yearly basis. And it’s understandable that not everyone is capable of taking on another member of the family. But sometimes it’s the short commitments […] The post Rescue One Organization Hunting for Doggie Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 11, 2022

Augusta is a puppy ready to learn all the cool things the world has to offer. She doesn't care about cats and gets along with other dogs. Augusta is a little shy at first meeting new people but if they sit and let her approach them, she warms up quickly - especially if they give her lots of pets and scratches. She has lots of energy and will get the zoomies too, but Augusta's foster home says she is "definitely a couch potato". Even though she's a puppy and doesn't know many commands, Augusta is a pro at car rides, house training and crate training. She's pretty good on a leash too! Looking for a young and fun pup to hang out with you? August might be the one! Apply to meet her today!
How to Make Difficult Decisions at the End of a Cat’s Life

Although many people think they will know when the right time comes to euthanize a pet, it can be a tough decision. Quality of life scales may help and can identify changes that will improve the pet’s quality of life and give them more time. Think about what is...
Where Are Cat Trainers Svitlana and Maryna Savitsky Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Inside the Mind of a Cat’ delving deep into the true capabilities of the pouncing felines, we get a complete insight into not just their intellect but also their connection with humans. That’s because this adorably gripping yet relatively mellow documentary features both experts and trainers as they blend science with sentiments to showcase cats are no less than any other pet. Amongst them were Maryna and Svitlana Savitsky of the Savitsky Cats — so now, if you wish to learn more about them, their work, as well as their current standing, we’ve got the details for you.
What pet parents don’t know about lifetime cost of care

Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: In this study as well, they have the cost of a 15 year old dog averaging between $19,893 up to $55,132. Cats $15,055, up to $45,790. And what I liked about this study is they broke it down by month to how much it costs per month. So for dogs about $111, up to $306 per month. The cat, $84 per month and $254 month. Why do you think that's significant for us as professionals to know that?
Bil-Jac dog food debuts Smart-Jacs functional treats

Healthy treat line addressing specific needs perfect for training and rewarding dogs. Bil-Jac Super Premium Dog Food has unveiled Smart-Jacs Dog Treats, a line of delicious treats to help promote dog health. Ideal for training and rewarding dogs, the functional treats in the line consist of one that helps support healthy digestion and the other that helps nourish skin & coat.
