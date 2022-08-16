ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
knowtechie.com

Instagram and Facebook track you on other websites – here’s how

Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a...
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
pymnts

Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products

Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
pymnts

QSRs Split Between Metaverse Future, Gaming Platform Present

As some restaurant brands look to get into virtual reality early, others are keeping their focus on a virtual community that already has a wide user base: Twitch. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), CKE, the parent company of quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, announced a collaboration with the platform to enable Twitch streamers and viewers to create custom menu items.
TechCrunch

TikTok’s in-app browser could be keylogging, privacy analysis warns

Image Credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images. ‘Beware in-app browsers’ is a good rule of thumb for any privacy conscious mobile app user — given the potential for an app to leverage its hold on user attention to snoop on what you’re looking at via browser software it also controls. But eyebrows are being raised over the behavior of TikTok’s in-app browser after independent privacy research by developer Felix Krause found the social network’s iOS app injecting code that could enable it to monitor all keyboard inputs and taps. Aka, keylogging.
The Independent

Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform.The e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed, according to Watchful Technologies, an Israeli-based artificial-intelligence firm that analyzes apps and has tracked the feature. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the...
laptopmag.com

6 Gmail features you probably don’t know about

Google’s email service, Gmail, has been dominating the market since its release in 2004. Gmail’s only major competitor, Yahoo Mail, is miles away from Gmail’s success, even though it’s been around much longer. It, along with Hotmail, had a major grip on market share before Gmail’s arrival. Gmail currently has at least 1.5 billion active users to Yahoo Mail’s 225 million. The two are no longer comparable.
TheConversationAU

Social network BeReal shares unfiltered and unedited moments from our lives - will it last?

BeReal hit the social networking scene in late 2019 but didn’t take off until downloads started skyrocketing in 2022. So, what is BeReal all about, and is it here to stay? BeReal is based in France and was founded by Alexis Barreyat in December 2019. At this stage, it doesn’t feature any paid advertising and is funded by venture capital. Although the big names such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram still dominate global social networking popularity rankings, BeReal’s rapid growth has grabbed attention this year. BeReal reached number one on the iPhone charts for free apps in July 2022 and currently...
PC Magazine

Amazon Tests TikTok-Inspired Shopping Feed

Amazon is reportedly testing a TikTok-esque feed that shows shoppers product photos and videos they can share with others. The beta feature is currently available for a handful of internal employees, according to The Wall Street JournalThe Wall Street Journal, which cited Israeli AI product intelligence firm Watchful Technologies. Dubbed...
TechRadar

Google Search is changing, in a big way

Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
Daniella Cressman

A Brief Guide to Affiliate Marketing on TikTok

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Entrepreneur

Concerned About Privacy on the Internet? Here's How to Avoid a Digital Trail

Have you ever just been on Facebook or Instagram and seen an advertisement that is eerily relevant to you? If so, you may be concerned about your digital footprint: What information are you giving away? Who is watching it? What do apps, organizations and even governments know about you? If you're an avid social media user and/or dealing with sensitive issues in your personal life, you may be worried about how you could be tracked online and how your activity may be used against you. In this article, I will list a few ways in which you can avoid leaving a digital trail — but first, it's important to understand how a digital trail is created in the first place. Here's how it happens:
The Guardian

Google will modify search algorithms to tackle clickbait

Google is tweaking its search results in an effort to prioritise “content by people, for people” and fight back against the scourge of clickbait, the company says. “We know people don’t find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers,” Danny Sullivan, from Google, said in a blog post. “Many of us have experienced the frustration of visiting a webpage that seems like it has what we’re looking for, but doesn’t live up to our expectations. The content might not have the insights you want, or it may not even seem like it was created for, or even by, a person.”
