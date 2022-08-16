Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Future Trojan Zachariah Branch of Bishop Gorman debuts on All-America team
Zachariah Branch of Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) debuted on Max Preps’ First Team All-America roster for the 2022 season. The five-star prospect finished his junior season at Bishop Gorman with 1,094 yards (22.7 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions. The 2021 Max Preps Player of...
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five years
Rick Schantz and Phoenix Rising have mutually agreed to the coach's departure after several successful seasons.Nick Tirella. (Chandler, Ariz.) — The five-season partnership between United Soccer League Championship club Phoenix Rising Football Club and head coach Rick Schantz officially came to an end on Wednesday morning.
Cal's Sam Golla Is the No. 1 Overall Pick in Pro Rugby Draft
Golden Bears' Seth Purdey also taken in the first round of the Major League Rugby college draft
Arizona State reloads through transfer portal for 2022
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.
WSU basketball: Pac-12 paitings announced
WASHINGTON STATE BASKETBALL will host UCLA and USC when it begins the Pac-12 slate in earnest this season, the school said in a release. The conference previously announced early games Dec. 1 and 4 at Oregon and vs. Utah, respectively. After that, the Cougs will return to the conference schedule as the calendar closes out 2022 and enters 2023.
UCLA Women's Soccer Enters Season With New Coach, Veteran Roster
A handful of high-scoring returners, top-ranked freshmen and experienced transfers highlight Margueritte Aozasa's first squad in Westwood.
BIG-10 Officially Inks New Deal: Is This Good for Oregon?
To answer the question in the title, YES, HELL YES, EMPHATICALLY YES. I recognize my excitement might set us up for future disappointment, but I feel good about this development. At least as it relates to Oregon. The BIG not only inked a strong deal, it was clear they left...
USC target Duce Robinson is a 2022 Preseason MaxPreps All-America selection
Three-sport start athlete (baseball, football and basketball) Duce Robinson of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix is the TE1 for the Max Preps All-America Team for 2022. His father Dominic Robinson was a two-sport star coming out of high school. He was a five-star football recruit who signed with the St. Louis Rams and was also drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Dominic is now a prominent athletic trainer in Arizona. Duce’s mother, Mary Beth Robinson, was a former All-America swimmer at Florida.
After turbulent 2021, Washington State eyes better offense
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — After a turbulent 2021 season, Washington State coach Jake Dickert is looking forward to some normalcy. Dickert was named interim at midseason when Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Dickert then went 3-3, his Cougars beat Washington in the Apple Cup and they made it to the Sun Bowl. Dickert was rewarded by having the interim label removed. He didn’t hesitate in making changes, either. The most noticeable will be on offense: bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Eric Morris, and a new starting quarterback in Cameron Ward. Dickert said he felt the Cougars needed a change on offense — they averaged 27.8 points per game last season — and they’ll be using a tight end this season for the first time in a decade.
USC football 2022 game preview: Oregon State on the rise
USC is 63-12-4 all-time against Oregon State, with last year’s disappointing home loss marking the first Beaver victory over the Trojans in Los Angeles since 1960. Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith is entering his fifth season as the Beavers’ head coach. They’ve managed just a 16-28 record under his ...
SPORTS BUZZ: Newark High kicks off preseason with playoff hopes
It’s been a long time since Newark’s football team started a preseason having come off a playoff appearance the previous one.
Where do Kyle Whittingham and Kalani Sitake rank in the college football coaching hierarchy?
There will be plenty of attention paid to how Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Utes and Kalani Sitake’s BYU Cougars perform this season. The expectations are high for both programs heading into 2022, and so, too, are the expectations for both coaches. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg broke down...
