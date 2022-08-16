TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain closed around Herm Edwards’ hot seat in the minutes after Arizona State’s win over rival Arizona last November, when athletic director Ray Anderson said the charismatic coach would return in 2022. The heat could start up again this season if the Sun Devils don’t come together quickly with a roster that includes 43 new players. “Right now it seems to me from afar when I watch them, it’s a very tight-knit group of guys, in my opinion,” Edwards said. ”How will they play together, how will they collectively come together? You probably won’t know that until after the third week of competition. What kind of team do you have? After three weeks, you’ll figure out how they play together.” After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games, but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.

