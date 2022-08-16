Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
‘A quiet, contemplative place’ — Plan for turning Kay Bullitt property into new Capitol Hill park moves forward
For most respondents, a new Capitol Hill park at 1125 Harvard Ave E would be a 10 to 20 minute walk and have strolling paths, an open lawn, and would be a special place to picnic or wander through speciality gardens. There probably would not be pickleball courts. The Seattle...
'Landmark on the Sound' could face demolition, but advocates are trying to save the building
DES MOINES, Wash. — With an application for demolition on file with the city, groups are hoping to save the Masonic Home of Washington, also known as "Landmark on the Sound." "It just kind of wows you," said Des Moines resident Lloyd Lytle Jr. as he described why he...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?
From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
The Stranger
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
New data shows downtown Seattle approaching pre-pandemic tourism levels
SEATTLE — New data released by the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) shows the city has had a busy tourist season, with numbers closing in on pre-pandemic levels in a handful of economic recovery categories. "The comeback will be spectacular," is what the DSA said back in April 2020. Now...
westsideseattle.com
The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors
For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill Ecodistrict hosts ‘night market pop-up’ in the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza
Capitol Hill’s newest community gathering point will be in motion again Thursday night with a night market event featuring “local Black, Brown, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ artists, artisans, creators, chefs, and vendors.”. The REVIVAL: Night Market Pop-up runs Thursday from 6 to 9 PM in the AIDS Memorial Pathway...
Major delays announced for light rail expansion into Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way
The ribbon cuttings for Sound Transit light rail extensions are being pushed back again. Construction problems, a concrete workers’ strike, and other issues are pushing all the projects behind schedule. East Link, Redmond, Lynnwood, and Federal Way. None of them will likely open on time. Major construction flaws on...
shorelineareanews.com
The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022
The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
The Stranger
One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments
This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
