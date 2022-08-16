ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slog PM: Portland Mayor Makes City More Hostile For the Unhoused, Lebron James is Coming to Town, And Are You SURE You Didn't Catch Omicron?

From contaminated to community: The South Seattle Emerald reported that two of King County’s MANY contaminated sites will get a second chance at life. Thanks to a new grant program, the Washington State Department of Ecology will spend $21 million to turn the two contaminated areas into about 250 units of affordable housing—after a deep clean, of course!
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries

From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
westsideseattle.com

The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area

Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
One Easy Fix Could Shave Years Off Seattle's Affordable Housing Developments

This month, advocates for affordable housing permit reform accused the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspection (SDCI) of improperly influencing the work of a stakeholder group that the city council convened to recommend fixes to an arguably unnecessary permitting process called design review, which the agency oversees. As conflicts and delays mount, at least four members of the group threatened to resign if the City didn't address the issues.
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
