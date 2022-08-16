ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Commissioners Honor Decade of Service by Chesco Single Mothers’ Conference

From left, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Michelle Kichline; Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference Founders Matrie Johnson, Cheryl Miles and Joyce Lacy; Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Rebecca Worthington; Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference last...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Struggling with Opioid Litigation Settlements, Malvern-based Endo International Files for Bankruptcy

After struggling with the debt incurred due to opioid litigation settlements, Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with U.S. headquarters in Malvern, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Endo will be acquired by its creditors as part of a restructuring support...
MALVERN, PA
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County Introduces Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves

The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning

Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 3

VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville

A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
COATESVILLE, PA
