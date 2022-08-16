Read full article on original website
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Commissioners Honor Decade of Service by Chesco Single Mothers’ Conference
From left, Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz and Michelle Kichline; Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference Founders Matrie Johnson, Cheryl Miles and Joyce Lacy; Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Rebecca Worthington; Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. Women from across the county gathered at The Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference last...
Struggling with Opioid Litigation Settlements, Malvern-based Endo International Files for Bankruptcy
After struggling with the debt incurred due to opioid litigation settlements, Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with U.S. headquarters in Malvern, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Endo will be acquired by its creditors as part of a restructuring support...
23 Chester County Fastest-Growing Companies Land in Nation’s 2022 Inc. 5000 List
Twenty-three Chester County companies made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list ranks the fastest-growing companies in the nation based on their revenue growth in the last three years. To be considered, the companies have to be privately held, independently owned, and must have generated revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018. By 2021, they must have had a minimum revenue of $2 million.
Learn About 2 Pennsylvania Institute of Technology Programs Thursday
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media wants to tell you about its Diagnostic Medical Sonography and Physical Therapist Assistant programs and it’s giving you two ways to learn more. An in-person session on campus from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, will provide information on both...
Community Initiative in Chester County Brings Food Boxes to Downingtown
Filled food boxes like these in Chester County give a little extra help to those who need it. Downingtown Area School District joined forces with It Takes A Village Community of Chester County to set up food boxes to help combat food insecurities, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Malvern Med-Tech Company Expected to Raise $32 Million in Public Stock Offering
Malvern-based Tela Bio, a medical technology company that focuses on soft-tissue reconstruction products, is expected to raise $32 million in a public stock offering, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company is offering 4 million shares of its common stock and pricing it at $8 per share.
Chester County Introduces Interactive Map That Showcases Publicly Accessible Trails, Nature Preserves
The Chester County Planning Commission has released a new interactive map that showcases all of the county’s publicly accessible trails and nature preserves. The Trailfinder Map helps residents and visitors discover new trails — more than 550 miles of them — to explore in Chester County. Nearly 70 miles of trails are multi-use, allowing for pedestrian and bicycle use, and are ADA-accessible. The map does not include most trails within housing developments, or short, isolated segments of trails.
VISTA Careers: CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
C&N Welcomes Dan Hines as Vice President; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager
Citizens & Northern Corporation (C&N) announced that Daniel Hines has joined the Southeast Region Commercial Lending team as VP; Senior Commercial Lending Relationship Manager based in Doylestown. Hines brings over 31 years of both retail and commercial banking experience to the team at C&N. Most recently, he was a Vice...
Are Lanternfly Hunters in the Phila. Area Merely Getting Tired? Or Are Populations Really Thinning
Pa. use of the Squishr app to track lanternfly kills is waning, perhaps from a drop in user dedication to the effort, perhaps from a reduction in the bugs' population locally. It may be anecdotal or science-based, but the spring-summer swarms of lanternflies seem to have diminshed in the Phila. collar counties. One contributing factor may have been the public encouragement for residents to wage war on the creepy crawlers. But signs also show that the initial zeal to hunt them may be ebbing away locally. Colin Deppen raised his antennae to investigate for WHYY.
Not a Stranger to Social Advocacy, Qlik Onboards Interns Who Match Company Passions
Emily Koch.Image via Qlik. Qlik, a data and analytics company based in King of Prussia, is no stranger to social advocacy and bringing on sharp, eco-conscious interns who match the company’s ideologies.
Malvern Bank Looking to Hire for Both Part-Time and Full-Time Positions
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association. Are you a college student with some free days in your schedule? Are you considering returning to the workforce on a part-time basis?
Holy Family University Announces Expansion in Newtown, New Campus Facility
The local university has announced an expansion of their Newtown campus. Holy Family University has announced the acquisition of a new campus facility in Newtown, further expanding the college’s campus for students inside and outside of the Bucks County area. The new location, which will be known as the...
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal. Snyder dominated the Mushrooms category taking home prizes for shiitake, oyster, and portobello mushrooms, as well as for...
‘I Speak for the Trees’: the Master Arborist Behind West Chester’s Urban Forest
Michael B. Dunn, a board-certified master arborist, is ensuring that trees in West Chester are properly maintained, writes Holly Herman for the West Chester Patch. The borough streets are lined with thousands of trees, with the majority between 50 and 70 years old. Each year, around 200 new trees are planted and 35 are removed.
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 3
VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Attractive Traditional on 182 Fantastic Acres in Coatesville
A traditional home on more than 182 fantastic acres with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Coatesville. In addition to the main residence, this property that was once part of the former King Ranch also has an attached bay garage with an apartment above, an eight-stall barn, an additional four-stall barn, a turnout shed, two-bedroom guest house with two-car garage, and a caretaker’s cottage. There is also a pool and man-made pond. All of these structures offer spectacular pastoral views.
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
