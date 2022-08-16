Read full article on original website
Related
GARA will raise fees for most rec park rentals
Citing the need to increase salaries for staff members, the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Board of Directors approved fee increases for most of its rentals, starting in 2023. Executive Director Erin Peddigree said rental fees for the assembly room will increase from $50 to $60 per hour with a...
Chambersburg: F&M Trust Hires New Financial Services Representative
F&M Trust is pleased to be able to announce the following new hires and promotions in the Chambersburg, Mechanicsburg, and surrounding area’s. Mckenzie Besecker has been hired as a Financial Services Representative for the Lincoln Way West Office. Besecker will perform a wide array of transactions for and provide excellent service to current and new customers of the bank. She previously worked at Starbucks. The Fayetteville resident enjoys spending time outdoors and with family.
School districts weighing in options as federal free lunch program ends
YORK, Pa. — The pandemic-era free federal lunch program that offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has now expired. “I expected it to be extended for another year, but it did not. So, we’re dealing with that," said Kelly Renard with the Dover Area School District.
Township in Perry County to add broadband network site
Howe Twp. is embracing its role as a commerce hub with innovation. To that end, a former used car lot on Shortcut Road is being converted as a location for a Millennium broadband network for high-speed internet. During their Aug. 4 supervisors’ meeting, Chairman Dale Beaver said it was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area
Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Murder Mystery Masquerade Gala to Benefit Women and Families
West Point Retreats is hosting a Murder Mystery Masquerade Gala to aid in the completion of the Hanover YWCA recreational center that will provide a space for a community health, a wellness studio, as well as an arts and craft studio. The event, to be held Sep. 3 from 6:00...
RELATED PEOPLE
Adams County Planting Partnership Offers Free Native Trees and Shrub Seedlings
The Adams County Planting Partnership—an initiative of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District—has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute nearly 13,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who request them.
UASD reviews funding
Upper Adams School District (UASD) Business Administrator Shelly Hobbes presented a high-level overview of district funding to the school board Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency initiates (PCCD) grant recently came out of the state budget, she said. PCCD initiates financial investments in programs to improve an agency’s...
Obituary: Lawrence ‘Larry’ Hornbake
Lawrence E. Larry Hornbake, 86, of Gettysburg, died on August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Helen (Fritz) Hornbake for 52 years. Born January 7, 1936, in Belle Vernon, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Ethelreda (Darker) Hornbake.
Franklin County: Deed transfers August 10-16
Deed Transfers for August 10-16, 2022, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office. The documents are a public service for our readers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary: Richard W. Dayhoff
Richard W. Dayhoff, age 95, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Shippensburg Health Care Center after a lengthy illness. Born December 26, 1926 in Manchester Township, York County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles & Grace (Carbaugh) Dayhoff. Richard was a very proud member of the United States Marine Corps serving during World War II in the South Pacific with the China Burma India Campaign. He was honorably discharged as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving nine years with the Corps. Following his military service, Richard was employed by the York Telephone Co. which later became GTE retiring in 1983 after 35 years of service. In his retirement years, he worked part-time at Weis Markets in Dover for 9 years. Richard was a life member of VFW Post #8951 in West York, American Legion Post #0791 in Dover, Gettysburg Eagles #1562 and the 13th Ward Stag Club in York. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He is survived by four children; Dianne Imler, Trudy Lartz, Teresa Dayhoff and Richard W. Dayhoff, Jr., 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister, Rose Dayhoff and several cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, PA. Interment with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery following the funeral services. A Viewing will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
beckersspine.com
WellSpan expands minimally invasive spine surgery program to ASC, community hospital
WellSpan is expanding its minimally invasive spine surgery program to two new locations, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Lancaster (Penn.) and Parkway Surgery Center in Hagerstown (Md.). Five physicians across WellSpan hospitals, the new surgery center and the community hospital are trained in minimally invasive procedures, according to an Aug....
Obituary: Mary Ann Rains-Olin
Mary Ann Rains-Olin, 89, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg. She was born June 4, 1933, in Kershaw, SC, the middle-child of the late Rev. Eugene B. and Velma Parker Lowery. She follows her brothers and sisters, Donald Lowery, Jean Guest, Sandra Cobb, and David Lowery.
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Obituary: Ronald W. Speelman
Ronald W. Speelman, 48 of Orrtanna, PA passed away at the home of his brother on Monday, August 15, 2022 after his battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1974 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of Judith A. Tully of Gettysburg and the late Raymond W. Speelman. Ron was a longtime employee of Knouse Foods Orrtanna Plant where he worked for 34 years. He enjoyed collecting and riding bicycles along with listening to music and adding to his collection of elephants. In addition to his mother, Ron leaves behind his brother, Lance Miller of Biglerville, PA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Miller (2011). The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family suggests memorials to For Ever Love Cat Rescue, 39 Queen Street, Gettysburg, PA or Aseracare Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development
On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
It’s Back to School Time – 1896, That Is!
On Sunday, September 18 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Mt. Joy Township will host a re-opening of “Mud College,” the little 1-room 153-year old red brick schoolhouse, along Baltimore Pike between Gettysburg and Littlestown. Originally one of seven one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout Mt. Joy Township, The Pleasant...
Dallastown Area Education Association reaches tentative agreement with school district
YORK, Pa. — The Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract late Thursday night, according to a press release. This news comes just days after members of the association voted to authorize a strike. The union demanded salary...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0