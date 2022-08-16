Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Las Vegas parent concerned over what current water restrictions could mean for schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Las Vegas is still dealing with major water restrictions after its water supply was contaminated from burn scar runoff. Now, one parent is worried about what this means for schools. "They need water for everything, from hygiene to eating and drinking," said the...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
Rio Grande Sun
Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change
A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
KRQE News 13
Did you know fireflies live in New Mexico? – Fireflies spotted in Chimayo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Would you believe your eyes if you saw a firefly in New Mexico? Fireflies are not a common sight here in New Mexico, but they’re popping up in some areas. “I’ve been looking for fireflies in New Mexico for three years now, and every...
KOAT 7
Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
Flooding causing major damage at burn scar in Rociada
Since the monsoon season started in Mid-June, up to a foot of rain has fallen in the burn scar near Rociada.
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested. Martinez is a suspect in as many as nine armed robberies […]
Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
Santa Fe Reporter
So You’re Looking For a Breakfast Burrito [Vol. 6]
If you head along Cerrillos Road in either direction from its intersection with St. Michael’s Drive, you’ll hit what I sometimes refer to in my head as the “Burrito Corridor.” In a mere few blocks, you’ll have access to El Parasol, Los Potrillos, Baja Tacos, K’Bueno and, on over a recent weekend, two new spots that are poised for top positions on my regular burrito list.
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
