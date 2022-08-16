ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands

Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Join the party of the century at Santa Fe Indian Market, visit the Asian Expo & Marketplace, see "Predator" at the planetarium, hit Bug Fest, and catch The Roswells in concert. 1 Join the party of the century. Hundredth birthdays call for a party, and this weekend’s Santa Fe Indian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Education
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Mayor Picks New Fire Chief in Process Change

A few months ago, Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil touted his city manager selection process as a more transparent way of appointing public officials. In selecting a new fire chief, Vigil hastened the process, resulting in less input from the city council for the decision. Española City Council, on...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man charged with involuntary manslaughter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell. Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe couple dies in Illinois plane crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A Santa Fe couple died in a small aircraft crash in Hanna City, Illinois. The crash happened on Farmington Road as the aircraft descended. The plane missed vehicles in the roadway until it eventually crashed into a building. The pilot James Evanson was found conscious...
HANNA CITY, IL
KRQE News 13

Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
Santa Fe Reporter

So You’re Looking For a Breakfast Burrito [Vol. 6]

If you head along Cerrillos Road in either direction from its intersection with St. Michael’s Drive, you’ll hit what I sometimes refer to in my head as the “Burrito Corridor.” In a mere few blocks, you’ll have access to El Parasol, Los Potrillos, Baja Tacos, K’Bueno and, on over a recent weekend, two new spots that are poised for top positions on my regular burrito list.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling Cooks Rd in Santa Fe in reference […]
SANTA FE, NM

